Lorraine
3d ago
She did the same thing in the 90s. Keep her locked up since she didn't learn a lesson the first time.
3d ago
She should have gotten more than just 8 years. She did the same thing back in the 90s.
WBTV
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Mecklenburg Co. due to clerical error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of criminal cases have been dismissed in Mecklenburg County because of a clerical error that has impacted cases for months. The error has affected cases in private warrant court, which involves cases where one person goes to the magistrate and files criminal charges against another person.
WBTV
What began as ‘play fighting’ ended with an ax attack, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
NC woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
Live Results: Lincoln County
Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
Major announcement in Catawba County expected Wednesday
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A major announcement is expected to be made Wednesday in Catawba County. Although it remains a mystery, county and officials from cities are meeting about incentives for three projects totaling $1 billion. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has been trying to get more information about the...
WCNC
Man charged with rape got out of jail on attempted rape charge after failing to appear in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man police believe opportunistically raped a woman in Charlotte over the weekend was already awaiting trial for a separate attempted rape last year. Note: This story discusses a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 29-year-old Octavis Wayne Deandra Wilson with multiple sexual...
CMPD officers responded quickly to street takeovers, reports say
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got four calls on Oct. 28 about a street takeover at the intersection of Fourth and Graham streets in Uptown Charlotte. People complained that CMPD officers didn’t get there fast enough, but Channel 9 got a better picture of their response times.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We have won.’ Jeff Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District
Democrat Jeff Jackson declared victory Tuesday night in the 14th Congressional District. At 9:22 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Jackson over Republican Pat Harrigan. According to unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections at 11:50 p.m., Jackson had 57.47% of the vote, with 99% of the precincts reported.
WBTV
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
Live Results: Rowan County
Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
North Carolina father charged in death of 4-year-old son told judge ‘it was an accident’
The judge gave that father a chance to get out of jail, setting his bond at $25,000.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
mytjnow.com
Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home
On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
WBTV
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
Feds bust national catalytic converter theft ring, 21 people arrested
The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 52,000 of them were stolen in 2021, an increase of more than 1,200% from 2019.
