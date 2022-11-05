ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Comments / 7

Lorraine
3d ago

She did the same thing in the 90s. Keep her locked up since she didn't learn a lesson the first time.

Reply
9
White and proud!
3d ago

She should have gotten more than just 8 years. She did the same thing back in the 90s.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Lincoln County

Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘We have won.’ Jeff Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District

Democrat Jeff Jackson declared victory Tuesday night in the 14th Congressional District. At 9:22 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Jackson over Republican Pat Harrigan. According to unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections at 11:50 p.m., Jackson had 57.47% of the vote, with 99% of the precincts reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Rowan County

Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
mytjnow.com

Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home

On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy