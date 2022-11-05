Week 12 Georgia High School football recap

The final week of the regular season was full of exciting games, several of which decided region championships. North Gwinnett, North Paulding, Milton, Brunswick, and Ware County was just a handful of teams that won region titles in Week 12. See how the rest of the state’s top teams fared to close out the regular season.

Buford 49, Central Gwinnett 7: Behind a strong performance in all phases, the Buford Wolves completed their first 10-0 regular season Friday night after dismantling Central Gwinnett 49-7. KJ Bolden finished with 191 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns. Justice Haynes rushed for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns on just five carries.

Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 28: The Hawks got off to a fast start and never looked back en route to a dominant 52-28 win over Mountain View. The win ends their regular season with a 9-1 record with their only loss coming at the hands of Buford. Quarterback Hayden Clark tossed two touchdowns and Caleb Downs rushed for a pair in the win.

Parkview 28, Grayson 21: The Panthers end their 2-game losing streak at the best time possible Friday night after upsetting Grayson 28-21 to end the regular season with some momentum heading into the playoffs. Khyair Spain rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown while Collin Houck passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

North Paulding 21, Marietta 14: Trailing at halftime, North Paulding rallied in the second half to down Marietta 21-14 and win the Region 5-AAAAAAA championship. Jaylen Poe scored two second-half touchdowns for North Paulding while Boone Anderson tossed one touchdown in the win. North Paulding will host Parkview in the first round.

North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 27: A huge night on the ground for North Gwinnett helped power the Bulldogs to a 35-27 win at Norcross to win the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship. As a team, the Bulldogs rushed for 333 yards. Quarterback Ryan Hall was responsible for 158 yards on the ground. Hall scored one rushing touchdown while Julian Walters scored three and Kayden McDonald scored one.

Milton 31, Lambert 21: The Eagles ended Lambert’s bid for a perfect regular season Friday night with a 31-21 win to claim the Region 6-AAAAAAA championship. Quarterback Luke Nickel threw a pair of touchdown passes in the win. The Eagles have now won five consecutive region championships and will enter the playoffs as a No. 1 seed. The Longhorns will enter as a No. 2 seed.

Walton 49, Wheeler 10: Walton had no issue defeating Wheeler Friday night to end their regular season at 8-2. With the win, Walton secured the No. 2 seed out of Region 5. Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski tossed four touchdown passes while Makari Bodiford scored once on the ground.

Peachtree Ridge 48, Duluth 47: In one of the best games of the night, Peachtree Ridge won a double OT thriller 48-47 over Duluth to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot out of Region 7-AAAAAAA. The Lions trailed by 20 points at halftime before rallying for the victory. They will face off against state championship favorite Buford in the first round.

Brookwood 33, South Gwinnett 27: Playing without starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, the Broncos needed a goal line stand to defeat South Gwinnett 33-27 Friday night. The Broncos will enter the playoffs as a No. 2 seed out of Region 4-AAAAAAA. The loss ends South Gwinnett’s hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Cherokee 30, Kennesaw Mountain 14: Cherokee scored 30 unanswered points to stun Kennesaw Mountain 30-14 Friday night. The victory secures a playoff spot for Cherokee. Quarterback Tanner Savasir tossed a touchdown pass in the victory.

Dacula 48, Collins Hill 9: In one of the biggest shockers of the night, Dacula crushed Collins Hill 48-9 to eliminate the defending Class AAAAAAA champs from the playoffs. The win sneaks the Falcons into the playoffs with the tiebreaker over the Eagles. Hector Davies rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Newton 19, Archer 11: The Rams clinched the No. 3 seed out of Region 4-AAAAAAA after taking down Archer 19-11 Friday night. Quarterback Deron Benson tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the win while Justin Benton added a short touchdown run.

Meadowcreek 55, Berkmar 0: The Mustangs ended their regular season on a high note Friday night after beating Berkmar 55-0. Meadowcreek will enter the playoffs as a No. 3 seed and will travel to Mill Creek in the first round next Saturday.

Brunswick 30, Effingham County 27: Brunswick held on to defeat Effingham County 30-27 to claim the Region 2-AAAAAA title Friday night. Terry Mitchell scored a pair of touchdowns in the win to help lead Brunswick to victory.

Ware County 31, Coffee 6: Ware County won the Region 1-AAAAA championship Friday night after crushing Coffee 31-6. Nikao Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the win while Dae’Jeaun Dennis scored twice on the ground. Ware County out-scored Coffee 21-0 in the second half.