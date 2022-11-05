Jordan Marshall runs wild as Archbishop Moeller defeats St. Xavier 28-7 in regional quarterfinals

The junior running back ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders

Photo by Jeff Harwell

NORWOOD, Ohio – Archbishop Moeller football made sure the second meeting against St. Xavier wouldn’t come down to the wire, as the Crusaders scored three touchdowns in the first half en route to a 28-7 win in the Division I, Region 4 regional quarterfinals Friday night.

Junior running back Jordan Marshall was the story for Moeller, as he ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries.

Marshall started the scoring in the first quarter on Moeller’s first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a 14-play, 65-yard drive.

And then at the start of the second quarter, Marshall got loose for a 42-yard touchdown run, followed by a 4-yard score in the final minute of the quarter.

St. Xavier got on the board midway through the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Chase Herbstreit hit Jamaal Sharp for a 26-yard touchdown pass to cut Moeller’s lead to 21-7.

It looked like the Bombers had pulled within a score midway through the fourth quarter when the duo of Herbstreit and Sharp hooked up again for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty wiped the score off the board and the drive ended in a punt.

Moeller took full advantage, as Marshall ran for a 62-yard touchdown on the second play of the ensuing drive to ice the game.

The game was a stark contrast to the contest earlier this season when Moeller needed a touchdown from Marshall with 5:00 left in the fourth quarter to overcome a deficit and win the game.

Moeller, the top seed in Region 4, will now face No. 5 Mason in the regional semifinals on Friday, November 11 at a site to be determined by the OHSAA.s