Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Donation creates new genealogical research library at Willmar museum
(Willmar MN-) You may not have noticed, but The Kandiyohi County Historical Society Museum in Willmar was recently expanded, and Historical Society Director Jill Wohnoutka says the new space will be used for genealogical research. Wohnoutka says the addition was made possible by a generous donation from Harold and Mary Jo Larson...
willmarradio.com
West Central Antique Power Collectors "Holiday Banquet & Meeting" (register by Nov. 9)
West Central Antique Power Collectors "Holiday Banquet & Meeting" Tuesday, November 15: social at 5 pm, dinner at 5:30 pm. Register by Nov. 9th by calling Chuck at 320-905-4674 or Jen at 320-905-3981.
willmarradio.com
Doug Reese defeats Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Former Willmar City Council Member and Kandiyohi County Commissioner Doug Reese has defeated Willmar Businessman Steve Peppin in the Willmar Mayor's Race. The final vote was 4623 to 1474, or 75% to 24%. Peppin gave this concession address:. One of the greatest things in the greatest nation in...
willmarradio.com
Military and emergency worker coffee gathering in Willmar Monday
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
willmarradio.com
Appleton Area Health conducting cereal drive for local food shelves
(Appleton MN-) Appleton Area Health is taking a bite out of hunger by conducting a cereal drive to support local Food Shelf. Appleton Area Health staff are donating boxes of cereal to help families start their day off with a nutritious meal. Food insecurity is a real issue for families...
willmarradio.com
Dena Eichelberger
Dena Eichelberger, age 73, of Willmar, passed away on November 6, at Bethesda Club Suites after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am on November 12, at Calvary Lutheran in Willmar, MN. Visitations will be held from 5-7 p.m. on November 11, at Peterson Funeral Home in Willmar, MN and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer, IA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Dena wished for donations to the Hospice program at Bethesda Care Center in Willmar as well as Hope Lodge near the University of Minnesota-Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Tollefson unseats Holien in Kandiyohi County Sheriff's race, Anderson beats Larson in District 2
(Willmar MN-) Eric Tollefson unseated incumbent Eric Holein for Kandiyohi County Sheriff Tuesday, 12192 to 5525. Dale Anderson defeated Kim Larson for Kandiyohi County District 3 Commissioner, 2227 to 1809.
willmarradio.com
Dorothy Benson
Dorothy was born October 5, 1921, to (Clarence) Roy and Elizabeth (Gauer) Watson in Meadow, South Dakota. She died October 31, 2022, in Willmar, Minnesota at the age of 101. She married Harold Burton Benson on June 1, 1946, in the Lake Lillian Baptist Church and lived in Grove City, Minnesota most of their married life. Dorothy and Harold had 4 children: Dennis, Linda, Jerome, and Arthur. A few years after Harold passed away, Dorothy moved to Willmar where she worked for her son, Art, in his music store, Sound Image.
willmarradio.com
Willmar shooting began as argument over a cell phone
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says a shooting incident in Willmar over the weekend began as an argument over a cellphone. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy face attempted murder and felony assault charges after they opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, treated and arrested. Felt says even though the suspects and victims knew each other, any shooting puts everyone in peril...
willmarradio.com
AlDean Petersen
AlDean Fred Petersen, 61, of Prinsburg, died Monday, November 7th at St. Cloud Hospital. His memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 15th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Montevideo. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Election finals: Spicer gets a new mayor, Kingstrom wins Renville County Attorney race
(Spicer MN-) Checking some final election results from Tuesday:. In Spicer, Jesse Gislason defeated Denny Baker for Mayor, 310 to 230, and Troy Block and Shelly Munyon were elected to the Spicer City Council. In the Pope County Commissioner District 5 Race, Paul Wildman beat Bruce Harvey 650 to 474.
willmarradio.com
Violet Manson
Violet Z. Manson, 96 of New London, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at GlenOaks Care Cent…
willmarradio.com
Tuesday is Election Day. Election night coverage to air on KWLM.
(Willmar MN-) Today is election day, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People will be voting for Minnesota governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor as well as their congressional representative and state legislators. There are also many local elections, with contested races for Kandiyohi and Renville County Commissioner seats, school board seats, Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Mayor of Willmar and many more.
willmarradio.com
Philip Anderson
Philip Anderson, 86, Willmar, Minn., died Sunday, Nov. 6, in Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Preston at a later date.
willmarradio.com
Seatbelts show their importance in two area crashes
(Hector MN-) Two recent rollover crashes in our area illustrate the importance of wearing seatbelts. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 11:46 p.m. Saturday night they received a 911 call from Apple iPhone®’s Crash Detection system reporting a significant crash at a specific GPS location about 2 miles northeast of Hector.
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Tuesday for man accused of flashing gun in a road rage incident
(Willmar MN-) A court hearing takes place in Willmar November 8th for a suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished. 26-year-old Gabrielle McMahon of Lexington Texas is charged with fleeing police, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle and brandished a stolen handgun in a road rage incident in the Montevideo area July 16th. He was arrested after crashing the vehicle on the 1st Street Bridge on the south side of Willmar.
willmarradio.com
Leroy Larson
Leroy A. Larson, 99, of Svea, died Friday, November 4, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home. His funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, November 11, at Svea Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Two suspects arrested after shots fired in Willmar Saturday night
(Willmar MN-) An adult and a juvenile are under arrest after a shooting in Willmar Saturday night. Willmar Police say at around 11:12 p.m. they were called to a residence in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast after a report of shots fired. Two people had been shot, one had minor injuries and refused treatment. The other was treated at the St. Cloud Hospital and released. 21-year old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and felony assault charges and is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail. The other suspect is a 15-year-old boy from Willmar, also facing attempted murder and felony assault charges and is being held at the Prairie Lakes Youth Programs Secure Unit in Willmar.
Comments / 0