Gloucester, MA

Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire

Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton

TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
TAUNTON, MA
MassLive.com

Arrest made in one of three Sunday night shootings in Boston

A Brockton man is being held without bail following a spate of Sunday night shootings in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested in connection with one of three shootings that occurred in the state capital Sunday. He has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges, the DA’s office said.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
