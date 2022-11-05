Read full article on original website
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Lynn child dies after two-alarm fire burns through house Tuesday morning
A child died after a fire ravaged a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning, fire officials said. The child has not been identified pending full family notifications and a formal identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to a statement from the Lynn Fire Department. Firefighters...
4-week-old kitten will need home after being injured by truck tire
A four-week-old kitten found severely injured and stuck in the wheel of a Lawrence resident’s truck is on the road to recovery through the MSPCA-Angell. On Friday, Nov. 4 the kitten was rushed via an emergency escort to Bulger Veterinary Hospital in Lawrence, according to the MSPCA-Angell. Lawrence Animal...
11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire
Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
22-year-old Billerica man killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
A 22-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding with a car in Burlington, police said. In a statement, the Burlington Police Department did not release the name of the deceased but said he was a resident of neighboring Billerica. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m....
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the...
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Police: Massachusetts man drove 107 mph with child in his car
BOW, NH — A Massachusetts man has been arrested, accused of driving 107 MPH with child in the car, according to state police. On November 5, 2022, a trooper patrolling Interstate 93 in the town of Bow, noticed a white sedan pass by at a speed of 107 MPH.
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton
TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
Arrest made in one of three Sunday night shootings in Boston
A Brockton man is being held without bail following a spate of Sunday night shootings in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested in connection with one of three shootings that occurred in the state capital Sunday. He has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges, the DA’s office said.
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
