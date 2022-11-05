Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the issues
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
sent-trib.com
Take a Storybook Walk at Grounds for Thought
The Wood County District Public Library encourages families to read and enjoy a new Storybook Walk installed at Grounds for Thought. The picture book “My Week” by Will Santino is hanging along the back hallway wall. It invites readers to further explore the murals just outside by Gordan Ricketts, featuring the artwork of Will Santino, who grew up in Bowling Green, hanging out and creating at both the public library and the coffee shop.
sent-trib.com
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
sent-trib.com
BG church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
sent-trib.com
Proposal for new BG High School fails; 52% opposed
Bowling Green City Schools voters have rejected a combined income-property tax proposal to fund a new high school. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show 4,960 (47.80%) favored and 5,417 (52.20%) opposed the request for a combined bond issue/income tax to fund a new high school and renovations to the existing building.
sent-trib.com
Applications due for Elmwood board of education vacancy
BLOOMDALE — There is a vacancy on the Elmwood Board of Education, due to the resignation of Brian King, and the remaining board members have 30 days to fill it. King, who is in his 17th year, resigned from the school board effective Friday due to moving out of the district, said board President Debbie Reynolds,
sent-trib.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
sent-trib.com
Way library welcomes Sharona Muir for an author reading
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Sharona Muir, noted author of eco-fiction and professor of creative writing and English at Bowling Green State University, on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Muir will read selections from her prize-winning new novel, “Animal Truth and Other Stories.” After the reading, the audience is invited to ask questions and chat informally with the author.
sent-trib.com
Voters approve 2 taxes in Freedom Twp.
PEMBERVILLE – Two levies that will fund operations in Freedom Township have passed with more than two-thirds of voter support. A 1.2-mill levy for the fire department was approved with 828 voters (68.87%) in favor and 357 voters (30.13%) opposed, according to unofficial voting results on Tuesday by the Wood County Board of Elections.
sent-trib.com
BGMS’s Novinsky wins Portage Lions Club peace poster contest
Kiera Novinsky’s artwork was selected as the winner of the Portage Lion’s Club Peace Poster contest for 2022. The runner-up was Cole Oberlander. Both are students in Cindy Marso’s art class at Bowling Green Middle School. Approximately 25 students participated in this year’s contest. Students could use...
sent-trib.com
Students of the Month: Otsego High School
TONTOGANY — Abby Eberly was named the October Student of the Month at Otsego High School. Also honored were junior Trenton Euler, sophomore Jordyn-Lee Barnett and freshman Summer Olson. Eberly is the daughter of Kevin and Liz Eberly, Grand Rapids. She participates in National Honor Society, Second and Seven...
sent-trib.com
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes
Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Eddie Cramer
Eddie Cramer, 83, of North Baltimore passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. Eddie was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 13, 1938 to the late Carl and Reta (McCartney) Cramer. Eddie married Barbara Konrad and they were divorce. He then married Sandra Griffith on August 21, 1987 and she preceded her in death on January 13, 2021. Eddie is survived by his children: Gay (Dan) Hillard, Dennis (Lori) Cramer, Tina Cramer, Lynne (John Hentorne) Kidd, Stephanie Cramer, Holli (Jerry) Thomas, Michael (Deanna) Cramer, John Doyle Griffith, LaDonna Glary, Lona Wittenmeyer, Luster Howes, Carolyn (Cecil) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; a brother Arthur Cramer. He was preceded in death by his son Sam McCartney; siblings: Josephine McCartney, Karen Kimberland, Florence Murry, Raymond, Alvin and Stanley “Bud” Cramer.
sent-trib.com
Shop, eat at church holiday bazaar in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St/, is having the annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The canned items (in pint or quart jars) are the famous snippled beans, crystal pickles, beets, corn relish, dill and bread/butter pickles. All food items we sell are in plastic or Styrofoam carryout containers. Ready-to-go soups are snippled bean, vegetable beef, chili and chicken paprikash. Sandwiches (with buns) are beef, chicken, sloppy Joes and smoked sausage. Individual portions of homemade desserts are available, as well as Christmas items, walker bags, pumpkin rolls, homemade bakery including homemade pies, buckeyes and candy.
sent-trib.com
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
sent-trib.com
Reel Art Screening of ‘Seven Men From Now’ at Way Public Library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the “American film Seven Men From Now.”. The 1956 American Western film “Seven Men from Now” was directed by Budd Boetticher and starred Randolph Scott, Gail Russell and Lee Marvin. A former sheriff blames himself for his wife’s death during a Wells Fargo robbery and vows to track down and kill the seven men responsible.
sent-trib.com
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
Comments / 0