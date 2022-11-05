ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

Missouri man dies after ejected in rollover crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Chevy Camaro driven by Charles J. Bieber, 33, Hanibal, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles west Wheeling. The car traveled off the road, struck a guardrail,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Missouri man injured after car strikes embankment

CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Terrik D. Kelley, 39, Lathrop, was northbound on Route Y one mile north of Plattsburg. The car traveled off the road...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job

A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House. due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen. Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri. Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of. Labor...
MISSOURI STATE

