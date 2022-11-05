MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is asking for the public to be on the lookout after a box containing her daughter's ashes was stolen from her car.Speaking on behalf of her sister Jennifer, Christine Rucci says her sister is staying with her as she waits to move into her new place. On Thursday, she says Jennifer's car was parked on 2nd Ave South near 3rd Ave South in the Whittier neighborhood, outside her apartment. Sometime overnight, she says someone broke into Jennifer's car and stole all the moving boxes she had left to bring inside."They smashed the passenger side window over...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO