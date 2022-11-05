Read full article on original website
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism
A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter...
Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion
A woman was shot dead overnight Friday in an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which investigators believe was targeted. According to police, officers went to the Eden Park Apartments around...
One dead following Brooklyn Park home invasion
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A woman was killed following a home invasion in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they were called to the Eden Park Apartment Complex located at the 6000 block of Zane Avenue North around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, where they found an apartment door that appeared to be forced open.
Minnetonka Man Pleads Guilty to Drive-By Shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Minnetonka man has pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith will be sentenced on December 30th. The shooting happened in August 2021 near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in St. Cloud. According to the criminal complaint filed in...
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
fox9.com
Man charged with arson of Brooklyn Park Salvation Army church
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man faces several felony charges for allegedly breaking into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army service center and starting a fire that caused extensive damage to the church and destroyed donations ahead of a community coat drive. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged...
One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America. According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Thieves steal infant's ashes from car: "We just want to get Sophie back"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is asking for the public to be on the lookout after a box containing her daughter's ashes was stolen from her car.Speaking on behalf of her sister Jennifer, Christine Rucci says her sister is staying with her as she waits to move into her new place. On Thursday, she says Jennifer's car was parked on 2nd Ave South near 3rd Ave South in the Whittier neighborhood, outside her apartment. Sometime overnight, she says someone broke into Jennifer's car and stole all the moving boxes she had left to bring inside."They smashed the passenger side window over...
Police: Man caught after he tried to burn down Brooklyn Park church
Brooklyn Park police and fire responded to a small fire at a church Thursday night, and not only do they think it was intentionally set–they caught the man they say did it on the scene.
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
willmarradio.com
Rush City officials change mind, will allow mural
(Rush City, MN) -- The council in Rush City is rescinding a notice of violation sent to a salon regarding a mural on its wall promoting diversity. The owners of Hairdo or Dye salon received a letter recently informing them that their mural depicting raised fists of various skin tones in a flower garden was a zoning violation. Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg filed a motion to withdraw the notice at yesterday's council meeting, citing a large amount of feedback from the community. The council voted four-to-one in favor of the motion.
fox9.com
Deshaun Hill's family reacts after trial of son's suspected killer pushed back
Cody Logan Fohrenkam's trial in the killing of Minneapolis student Deshaun Hill last year was scheduled to begin on November 7, 2022, but has been pushed back to January 2023. His family expressed their disappointment outside court on Monday.
Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week. Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered...
Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk with 35 YMCA campers on board
A Cannon Falls man has pleaded guilty to a DWI charge after drinking whiskey while driving a bus full of youth campers. Patrick David Bullard, 49, was transporting 35 YMCA campers – boys aged 11 to 14 – to a camp in northern Minnesota in August while more than six times the legal limit for driving a bus in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Minneapolis tiki bar transforms into tacky Christmas destination
Even though retro tiki bar, Psycho Suzi’s is currently for sale, the restaurant is still open and leaning in to the holidays like always. For the last five years Psycho Suzi’s opens the doors on October 1st with a whole new look and theme. They call it Mary’s Christmas Palace. Inside, every inch from top to bottom is covered with gaudy holiday décor. And this year, they’ve even added a new room that’s unofficially called Mrs. Claus’ Champagne Room. Mary’s Christmas Palace will remain in place through January 28th and reservations are highly encouraged.
Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.
