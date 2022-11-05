Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen
Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Bills’ Josh Allen Gives Himself Harsh Assessment After Loss to Jets
The Buffalo quarterback summed up his performance with one pointed word.
'Cringe' Bills Fans Bashed for 'Ruining' Boy's Moment With Josh Allen
"I love Josh just as much as the next girl, but I would NEVER act up like this," one commenter said.
atozsports.com
Bills player takes blame for gut-wrenching loss to the Jets
It’s impossible to pin the blame on just one player for the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Many will point to the Bills’ final play of the game. Quarterback Josh Allen took a deep shot on 4th and 21 to his intended target, Gabe Davis. The ball was perfectly placed, but Davis couldn’t make the play.
Peyton Manning hosts CMA Awards tonight with Luke Bryan: What if someone tries to tackle us?
INDIANAPOLIS - Peyton Manning has his sleeves rolled up, a whiteboard in front of him and a dry-erase marker in his hand. He's drawn out the play -- a stage with circles below it representing the audience members. On stage is Manning and country music star Luke Bryan. "I'm going...
thecomeback.com
New York Jets address wild “conspiracy theory”
The New York Jets notched a massive victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the division-leading Buffalo Bills led by star quarterback Josh Allen. But even though the team got the win, the Jets faced some very odd adversity that had at least one player joking that it was a “conspiracy theory.”
Bills Playoff Hero, Colts Coach Frank Reich Fired After Week 9 Loss vs. Patriots
Frank Reich led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season, far from the success he had with the 1990s Bills dynasty.
Comments / 0