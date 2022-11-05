Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
brownbears.com
Sophia Miller wins second-straight Ivy League Player of the Week Award
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown volleyball's Sophia Miller earned her second-straight Ivy League Player of the Week award after helping Brown earn its way to the Ivy League Tournament last weekend. Miller led Brown with 4.00 kills per set and added 2.10 digs per set, while hitting .295 over two matches....
brownbears.com
Men's Lacrosse Signs Luke Colannino Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University head coach Mike Daly announced a new team member, signing 11-year-old Luke Colannino through Team IMPACT Tuesday afternoon. Luke, who has sickle cell disease, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Tuesday at the Center for Lacrosse and Soccer. He will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.
brownbears.com
Men's Basketball Season Preview
The Brown men’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 campaign this Monday, Nov. 7 at Vermont at 7 p.m. The Bears will be looking to open the season with a win for the third straight year, having defeated Salve Regina to open last season and Bryant the campaign before.
brownbears.com
Women's soccer to head to Rutgers for First Round of NCAA Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will face Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The Bears finished the regular season at 12-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the Ivy League to win their third straight and 15th overall Ivy League title. Rutgers, a No. 5 seed in the tournament, went 13-4-2 and 5-3-2 in Big Ten action. The Scarlet Knights fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
brownbears.com
Chiamaka Odenigbo’s Tracks (and Fields) Less Traveled
A versatile Ivy League athlete’s long journey to athletic excellence. One quality that sets Brown University athletics apart is its commitment to recruiting athletes from diverse backgrounds, particularly those from other countries. Case in point: Chiamaka Odenigbo. A junior, Chiamaka (pronounced Chi-yah-MAH-kah) is looking forward to another impressive track...
brownbears.com
Women's basketball falls just short in season opener against Fairfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball fell just short of an opening night win, falling to Fairfield, 62-52 on Monday night. Brown (0-1) was led by Kyla Jones with 21 points and freshman Grace Arnolie had 11. Gianna Aiello led Brown on the boards with nine rebounds and Mya Murray had seven rebounds and four blocks.
brownbears.com
Men's basketball drops season opener at Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Vermont 80-65 in the Bears' season opener Monday night in Burlington. "We certainly had some spurts of good play at each end," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "But against a team like Vermont, we have to be more consistent with our play over the course of 40 minutes."
brownbears.com
Women's basketball starts season at home against Fairfield on Monday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball tips off its season with a home contest against Fairfield on Monday night (Nov. 7). The matchup against the Stags will be at the Pizzitola Sports Center and will start at 7 p.m. The first 100 students to the game will receive free...
brownbears.com
Water polo celebrates senior day with win over Iona
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo closed out the regular season with win over Iona on senior day for a split on the final day of competition. The Bears dropped a matchup with St. Francis Brooklyn to start the day. St. Francis Brooklyn 10, Brown 7. Four goals...
brownbears.com
Sailing competes at Singlehanded Nationals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Members of the Brown sailing teams competed this weekend at the Singlehanded Nationals. In the Open Championship, Connor Nelson had the top finish of any Bears as he took fourth place out of 18 teams. Guthrie Braun and Leyton Borcherding also competed and came in 14th and 16th respectively.
