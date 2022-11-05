PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will face Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The Bears finished the regular season at 12-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the Ivy League to win their third straight and 15th overall Ivy League title. Rutgers, a No. 5 seed in the tournament, went 13-4-2 and 5-3-2 in Big Ten action. The Scarlet Knights fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

