sent-trib.com
Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning
A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
sent-trib.com
BG woman cited after dogs allegedly bit a jogger
A Bowling Green woman has been cited after her dogs allegedly bit a man. Bowling Green police officers were called to the 400 block of North Summit Street Friday at 10:20 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Dispatched advised an ambulance was en route. Officers spoke with a...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Bowling Green domestic violence shelter is among 67 service providers in the state to be awarded $3.6 million to support victims of crime. The Cocoon will receive $54,924. The Cocoon is available to help anyone experiencing abuse 24/7 every day of the year. A trained advocate can be reached by calling 419-373-1730 and selection option 2. All services are provided at no cost.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Rettigs put the pumpkin in cookies
Tiffany Rettig is originally from Circleville, Ohio, so she knows pumpkins. The annual four-day Circleville Pumpkin Show is always held the third Wednesday through Saturday in October. Organizers call it “The Greatest Free Show on Earth.”. There is a Miss Pumpkin Show, a Little Miss Pumpkin Show — and...
sent-trib.com
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes
Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
sent-trib.com
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
sent-trib.com
Wind causes power outage
Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division and public utility workers remove a roof that was blown off Saturday at the electrical substation along Poe Road. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said that high winds hit the roof and the rubber membrane part rolled backed into the transformer, causing a widespread outage in the northwest part of the city. Crews from Bowling Green electric, fire and the public works division mobilized to get the roof removed and make the repairs, Tretter said. Power was restored before 6:30 p.m. Tretter also credited the Bowling Green Police Division dispatchers with managing a large call volume and the other emergency responses. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Students of the Month: Otsego High School
TONTOGANY — Abby Eberly was named the October Student of the Month at Otsego High School. Also honored were junior Trenton Euler, sophomore Jordyn-Lee Barnett and freshman Summer Olson. Eberly is the daughter of Kevin and Liz Eberly, Grand Rapids. She participates in National Honor Society, Second and Seven...
sent-trib.com
BG church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
sent-trib.com
Reel Art Screening of ‘Seven Men From Now’ at Way Public Library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the “American film Seven Men From Now.”. The 1956 American Western film “Seven Men from Now” was directed by Budd Boetticher and starred Randolph Scott, Gail Russell and Lee Marvin. A former sheriff blames himself for his wife’s death during a Wells Fargo robbery and vows to track down and kill the seven men responsible.
sent-trib.com
Falcons bowl-eligible with win over Kent State
Few saw it coming — that the Bowling Green State University football team would be in a three-way tie for first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division. The Falcons (5-4 overall, 4-1 MAC), Ohio (6-3, 4-1) and Buffalo (5-4, 4-1) are intertwined in that three-way tie, although Buffalo defeated Bowling Green, 38-7. There are three games remaining for each team.
sent-trib.com
It’s a wrap for Rossford citizens academy
ROSSFORD — Policy changes and other goals were realized as the first Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy graduated 16 members of the public on Wednesday. “It was the human factor that we learned,” Joseph Baz, one of the students, said. “We humanized each other.”. Prior to the...
sent-trib.com
BGSU locks down Air Force in 62-58 win
In a battle of Falcons vs. Falcons, Bowling Green State University men’s basketball won its fifth straight home opener at the Stroh Center, downing the Air Force Academy Monday, 62-58. Air Force opened a quick 13-2 lead, but BGSU battled back, taking a 19-18 lead on a drive by...
sent-trib.com
Applications due for Elmwood board of education vacancy
BLOOMDALE — There is a vacancy on the Elmwood Board of Education, due to the resignation of Brian King, and the remaining board members have 30 days to fill it. King, who is in his 17th year, resigned from the school board effective Friday due to moving out of the district, said board President Debbie Reynolds,
sent-trib.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the candidates
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the candidates in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of...
sent-trib.com
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
