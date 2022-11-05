A Virginia, Illinois man arrested in May on animal cruelty charges pleaded guilty in Cass County Court yesterday. 24 year old Enrique Rangel pleaded guilty to a single count of animal torture yesterday. Rangel was arrested on the charges on May 26th by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies. Rangel had been on house arrest during trial. According to a KHQA report at the time of Rangel’s arrest, a caller reported a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. Additionally, deputies said they discovered additional evidence that other mistreatment of the dog had happened days before.

