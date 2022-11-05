Read full article on original website
wmay.com
DHS Complains About Litigation Over Inmates; County Pushes Back
A state agency that’s facing multiple contempt of court hearings for failing to place jail inmates in appropriate mental health settings says the numerous court cases filed by Sangamon County are making the situation worse, not better. But county officials say going to court is their only option to hold the Illinois Department of Human Services accountable.
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
wjbc.com
State Trooper reminding PTSD support is available for other officers
SPRINGFIELD – It’s a phrase popularized by Mister Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. But who helps the helpers? The first responders see someone on their worst day, and sometimes on their last day. That’s not for everyone, but Illinois State Police Trooper Elizabeth Clausing says help’s available for her colleagues; she is a peer support advisor.
wmay.com
Ruling In SAFE-T Act Lawsuits Expected By Mid-December
A ruling is expected by mid-December in the legal challenges filed by Sangamon and around 60 other Illinois counties against the proposal to end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Those cases allege the SAFE-T Act and its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act violate the state...
wcbu.org
Here's a closer look at the planning underway to revitalize downtown Pekin
The city of Pekin is developing a plan to revitalize its downtown business district along Court Street. It's an effort years in the making. Earlier this year, the city hired on Reader Area Development, Inc. to begin formulating a vision of what downtown Pekin could be. Erik Reader is the...
WAND TV
District 186 reaches agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
Springfield officers honored for actions during armed encounter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized 11 of its officers for their actions during an encounter with an armed man threatening suicide. Springfield Police officials said officers were called about an armed individual on Oct. 20. When they responded, they encountered a man armed with a gun who threatened to kill […]
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
WAND TV
State's Attorney's Office: Use of force in Decatur officer-involved shooting "necessary"
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Decatur that left a suspect dead and two police officers wounded. The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
wmay.com
SEA: New Contract Helps To Address School Safety, Security Issues
The head of Springfield’s teachers’ union says the new contract with District 186 goes a long way to address some of the concerns about safety and security in school buildings. The contract calls for the use of crisis intervention teams to help teachers and adult staff, as well...
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
wlds.com
JPD, Morgan Coroner Release Information on Fatal Car Crash from Jacksonville’s North End
Jacksonville Police have released information about a single-vehicle crash that killed a man more than a week ago. The Journal Courier reports that 20 year old Tafari K. Goddard was driving a vehicle that left the roadway at East Walnut and North East streets about 5:45 a.m. On Sunday, October 30th. The passenger side of the vehicle struck a utility pole causing extensive damage. Goddard was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, according to Jacksonville Police speaking to the Journal Courier.
wmay.com
Republicans Continue Success In Sangamon County Races
Republicans continue their dominance in Sangamon County races. GOP incumbents prevailed in two contested countywide races, as Treasurer Joe Aiello and Regional Superintendent of Schools Shannon Fehrholz both emerged victorious. And Republicans took eight out of ten contested county board seats, with Democrat Marc Ayers defeating incumbent Linda Fulgenzi in...
wlds.com
Cass County Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Torture Charge
A Virginia, Illinois man arrested in May on animal cruelty charges pleaded guilty in Cass County Court yesterday. 24 year old Enrique Rangel pleaded guilty to a single count of animal torture yesterday. Rangel was arrested on the charges on May 26th by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies. Rangel had been on house arrest during trial. According to a KHQA report at the time of Rangel’s arrest, a caller reported a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. Additionally, deputies said they discovered additional evidence that other mistreatment of the dog had happened days before.
wlds.com
Arrests Made in Pana School Shooter Threats, Investigations Continue in Similar Incidents in Central Illinois
A pair of arrests have been made in connection to a threat at a Central Illinois high school. The Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigators have announced the arrest of a pair of juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School in an ongoing investigation after the school was put on lockdown Wednesday.
wlds.com
Bluffs Schools Placed on Lockdown Due to Irate Parent
Bluffs Schools were put on brief lockdown at mid-day today. Superintendent Kevin Blankenship told parents today in email communication that at approximately 11:55 this morning, a parent arrived at the school and appeared visibly upset and agitated. The parent was escorted to the administration office and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
