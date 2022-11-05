11:35pm: It was a tight race, but it looks like Democrat Nikki Budzinski will prevail over Republican Regan Deering for the open 13th Congressional District seat. That seat had been held by Republican Rodney Davis, who was drawn into a new district and then lost his GOP primary in June. The district was drawn to favor Democrats, but the race became one of the last races of the night to be decided.

