Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Democrats Sweep Statewide Offices; Duckworth Wins Second Term
Democrats had a big night statewide, once again winning all of Illinois’s constitutional offices and seeing Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth coast to a second term. Duckworth becomes the first woman to be re-elected to the U.S. Senate from Illinois. Three other Democratic incumbents won by substantial margins… Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
Pritzker Wins Second Term, Defeating Bailey By Wide Margin
Governor JB Pritzker has cruised to an easy victory over Republican challenger Darren Bailey, part of a clean sweep for Democrats in statewide races. Media organizations projected Pritzker as the winner within minutes of the polls closing Tuesday, and the governor’s big lead held up through the night, beating Bailey by 13 percentage points, 55-42%. Pritzker says Illinois is taking a stand against “MAGA” politics in a speech that touched as much on national issues as it did on challenges facing the state.
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
Ruling In SAFE-T Act Lawsuits Expected By Mid-December
A ruling is expected by mid-December in the legal challenges filed by Sangamon and around 60 other Illinois counties against the proposal to end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Those cases allege the SAFE-T Act and its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act violate the state...
Track WMAY Election Updates Here
11:35pm: It was a tight race, but it looks like Democrat Nikki Budzinski will prevail over Republican Regan Deering for the open 13th Congressional District seat. That seat had been held by Republican Rodney Davis, who was drawn into a new district and then lost his GOP primary in June. The district was drawn to favor Democrats, but the race became one of the last races of the night to be decided.
Pritzker, Bailey Hold Get Out The Vote Rallies
The candidates for Illinois governor are closing out their long campaign season with rallies urging supporters to get out and vote. Governor JB Pritzker’s stops included a Sunday appearance in Chicago with Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Republican rival Darren Bailey held a series of weekend rallies from Southern Illinois to Bloomington to Chicago.
Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7; different ballots questions across state; tornado touchdown in Kendall County
Consolidated SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7. Dozens of state’s attorneys in Illinois have filed their joint lawsuit to declare the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Sixty-two state’s attorneys claim the legislation violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution. The lawsuits were consolidated into one and will be heard in Kankakee County Dec. 7.
Raoul Urges FDA To Approve Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is part of a coalition urging the Food and Drug Administration to approve an application for the nation’s first birth control pill available over-the-counter, without a prescription. Raoul and 20 other attorneys general say the drug, called Opill, is safe and effective… and say...
