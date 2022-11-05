Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Big NAIA road wins for TMU men, women
It didn’t surprise anyone out Crestview Hills way that the Thomas More women’s basketball team – defending NAIA national champions and finalists the year before – were picked No. 1 in the nation in the first NAIA poll last week. But the TMU men at No....
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 24 – Oct. 30: Covington Latin girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 24 – 30 is the Covington Latin School girls cross country team. This week’s votes were the most we’ve ever received in our weekly poll, and the Trojans captured nearly 80%. Covington Latin was nominated after winning qualifying...
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Norse volleyball stays in second-place in Horizon League
The Northern Kentucky University Norse volleyball team (15-12 overall) fell at Wright State on Tuesday by a score of 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 9-15). However, the Norse moved to 13-3 in Horizon League action with two home wins later in the week to stay in second place. Northern Kentucky knocked off Purdue-Fort Wayne, 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 28-30, 25-19) on Friday, then beat Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15) on Saturday.
linknky.com
Kent State overwhelms NKU in power mismatch of a season opener
Northern Kentucky tried every Power Five basketball team in America looking for a game where a veteran Norse team, picked to win the Horizon League, could move up in class. It took a while but finally Washington State said OK. Turns out NKU needn’t have tried so hard. Kent State’s...
Cincinnati vs Chaminade: Things to Watch
Year two of the Wes Miller era at Cincinnati is finally upon us and an opening night matchup against the Chaminade Silverswords at Fifth Third Arena tips off the excitement. A visit from the Hawaiian University also builds anticipation for the trip to the Maui Invitational that is only a couple weeks away. After the Bearcats finished the 2021-22 campaign on a tough skid, there will be plenty of things to watch on Monday night at 7pm on ESPN+.
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
Father, daughter among this year’s induction class for N.Ky. Athletic Directors Hall of Fame on Thursday
Bill Warfield was the first boys head basketball coach at Conner High School. His daughter, Kim, played on two Conner girls basketball teams that won 9th Region championships and was head coach of another. They are among 15 people to be inducted into Northern Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Hall...
WLWT 5
Boone County 2022 election results
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Here are the election results for races across Boone County, Kentucky. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
linknky.com
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County
After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most completive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Triple Crown Boulevard and Frogtown Road near Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Triple Crown Boulevard and Frogtown Road near Walton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
Casey and Carrie Williams to open new Biggby Coffee In Newport, their second location in NKY
Biggby Coffee is getting big-er. The fastest growing coffee chain in America – named thusly in 2011 by CNBC – is expanding in Northern Kentucky thanks to Casey and Carrie Williams. “When we opened our Turkeyfoot Biggby location,” said Casey, who was raised in Campbell County, “We had...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 near Henry County temporarily shut down due to vehicle fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 71 is temporarily closed due to a vehicle fire on Monday night. Kentucky State Police's Campbellsburg Post dispatch confirmed a semitruck caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Both northbound lanes were shut down while crews cleared the scene. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Going, going, gone
The smokestack demolition at the former James Stuart Electric Generating Station, near Manchester, Ohio, took place Sunday morning just a few
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
linknky.com
Bring your kids to the polls on election day
This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
