Newport, KY

NKU sports round-up: Norse volleyball stays in second-place in Horizon League

The Northern Kentucky University Norse volleyball team (15-12 overall) fell at Wright State on Tuesday by a score of 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 9-15). However, the Norse moved to 13-3 in Horizon League action with two home wins later in the week to stay in second place. Northern Kentucky knocked off Purdue-Fort Wayne, 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 28-30, 25-19) on Friday, then beat Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15) on Saturday.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Kent State overwhelms NKU in power mismatch of a season opener

Northern Kentucky tried every Power Five basketball team in America looking for a game where a veteran Norse team, picked to win the Horizon League, could move up in class. It took a while but finally Washington State said OK. Turns out NKU needn’t have tried so hard. Kent State’s...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Cincinnati vs Chaminade: Things to Watch

Year two of the Wes Miller era at Cincinnati is finally upon us and an opening night matchup against the Chaminade Silverswords at Fifth Third Arena tips off the excitement. A visit from the Hawaiian University also builds anticipation for the trip to the Maui Invitational that is only a couple weeks away. After the Bearcats finished the 2021-22 campaign on a tough skid, there will be plenty of things to watch on Monday night at 7pm on ESPN+.
CINCINNATI, OH
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County

After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most completive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bring your kids to the polls on election day

This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

