Center Moriches, NY

Michael Valva Convicted In Death Of Son Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage In Center Moriches

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Thomas Valva Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva/Twitter

A jury on Long Island convicted a former NYPD officer in the death of his 8-year-old son who was forced to stay in a freezing garage.

Michael Valva, age 43, told authorities that the boy, Thomas Valva, had fallen in the driveway of his home in Center Moriches when he was found dead in the basement at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

On Friday, Nov. 4, following a six-week trial in Riverhead, the jury found Michael Valva guilty of second-degree murder and four counts of child endangerment.

Thomas Valva died from hypothermia after his father forced him to sleep in a freezing garage, prosecutors said.

A forensic analysis of surveillance cameras installed in various rooms in the home showed Thomas and his brother, Anthony, sleeping in the garage without a mattress, pillows, or sheets on the night of Jan. 15.

"Today the jury has spoken on the tragic murder of Thomas Valva by his father, the defendant Michael Valva," Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond Tierney said. "This guilty verdict will not bring back 8-year-old Thomas, who suffered immense cruelty at the hands of his father, the same person who was entrusted to protect, provide, and unconditionally love Thomas and his older brother Anthony.

"This case is heartbreaking, and it has been one of the toughest child abuse trials for our prosecutors, court personnel, and jurors. No child should ever have to endure such evil acts." While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas

Comments / 15

LV
3d ago

If you listen to this story on Spotify “suffer the children” it’s truly heartbreaking, and had me crying. You hear the abuse first hand against the mother. How they force this little boy, and his brother to say things against the only one who truly loved them, and couldn’t gain custody because he wore a badge, and used it against her. It’s so disgusting what him, and the GIRLFRIEND did to these children. I hope they both rot, slowly in hell.

Goldengirl
3d ago

Should be 1st degree. This makes me absolutely sick. Evil people living all around us. Rest in peace poor little boy. 😰💙

justin
3d ago

they should put him on a ice block let him feel how that feels I have son with autism

