WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
wlds.com
Arrests Made in Pana School Shooter Threats, Investigations Continue in Similar Incidents in Central Illinois
A pair of arrests have been made in connection to a threat at a Central Illinois high school. The Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigators have announced the arrest of a pair of juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School in an ongoing investigation after the school was put on lockdown Wednesday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man faces multiple charges following alleged home invasion with firearm
A 61-year-old Centralia man is being held in the Marion County Jail following his arrest for multiple offenses including home invasion with a firearm on Saturday. Centralia Police also arrested Roger Carter of North Beech for alleged aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
wish989.com
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
capitolwolf.com
2 juveniles arrested in Pana
The Illinois State Police have arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall.
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
wmay.com
DHS Complains About Litigation Over Inmates; County Pushes Back
A state agency that’s facing multiple contempt of court hearings for failing to place jail inmates in appropriate mental health settings says the numerous court cases filed by Sangamon County are making the situation worse, not better. But county officials say going to court is their only option to hold the Illinois Department of Human Services accountable.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Three People Arrested Following Investigation/Search Warrant In Kincaid
Three people have been arrested following a series of arrests on Wednesday evening in Kincaid. 41-year-old Floyd Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, 45-year-old Kassandra Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, and 36-year-old Johnnie Katcher of Jeiseyville were all arrested following an investigation for illegal narcotics in Jeiseyville. Kincaid Police Chief DJ Mathon contacted States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for a search warrant following credible intelligence.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
