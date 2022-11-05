ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US election results - live: Senate and House uncertain as midterm races in Georgia, Arizona too close to call

Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
CBS Philly

CBS News projects Shapiro defeats Mastriano to become Pennsylvania governor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- CBS News projects Democrat Josh Shapiro has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania's next governor. The projection was made with Shapiro winning 54.6%-43.5% with 74% of the vote reported.Shapiro secured the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.Shapiro, the state's two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania's campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge...
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada were trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House. The last polls closed Tuesday night, where it was too early to call any of the congressional races. Voting officials in the two most populous counties warned it would take days to process mail-in ballots that can be counted for four days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been highly competitive for a decade in the western battleground state. And for the first time in years, as a result of redistricting, six-term Rep. Dina Titus is on the hot seat in the Democrat’s traditional stronghold encompassing the Las Vegas Strip after party strategists sacrificed some turf in exchange for gains elsewhere. Mark Robertson, a retired Army colonel, is trying to become the first Republican to win that 1st District seat since 1998.
