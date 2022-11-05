Read full article on original website
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move.
US election results - live: Senate and House uncertain as midterm races in Georgia, Arizona too close to call
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
CBS News projects Shapiro defeats Mastriano to become Pennsylvania governor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- CBS News projects Democrat Josh Shapiro has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania's next governor. The projection was made with Shapiro winning 54.6%-43.5% with 74% of the vote reported.Shapiro secured the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.Shapiro, the state's two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania's campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge...
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked by conservatives for having lost multiple elections over the past four years despite being well funded and having favorable press.
Ron DeSantis landslide victory brings Trump and 2024 into focus
Crowd in Tampa chant encouragement to run for president as Florida governor revels in big win and even channels Churchill
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wins Another Term In Michigan
The incumbent Democrat defeated Tudor Dixon, who had tried to make the campaign about schools and "radical sex and gender activists."
Rep. Sharice Davids Beats Back Challenge In Redrawn Kansas District
Davids beat former health care executive Amanda Adkins despite competing in a more Republican-leaning district in suburban Kansas City.
Brittney Griner begins transfer to Russian penal colony, attorneys say
US women's basketball star Brittney Griner is in the process of being moved to a Russian penal colony where she is due to serve the remainder of a nine-year drug smuggling sentence that was upheld in late October.
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada were trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House. The last polls closed Tuesday night, where it was too early to call any of the congressional races. Voting officials in the two most populous counties warned it would take days to process mail-in ballots that can be counted for four days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been highly competitive for a decade in the western battleground state. And for the first time in years, as a result of redistricting, six-term Rep. Dina Titus is on the hot seat in the Democrat’s traditional stronghold encompassing the Las Vegas Strip after party strategists sacrificed some turf in exchange for gains elsewhere. Mark Robertson, a retired Army colonel, is trying to become the first Republican to win that 1st District seat since 1998.
