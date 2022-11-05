Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Fate Of Free Metered Parking Downtown Still Up In The Air
You can park free at downtown Springfield meters through the end of the year… but after that, it’s still anybody’s guess. Springfield suspended paid metered parking at the start of the pandemic. Mayor Jim Langfelder says the main point of requiring people to plug meters is to keep vehicles from taking up spaces all day, allowing more cars to come and go. But he says with the pandemic and fewer state workers downtown, that hasn’t been a priority.
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen approve spending $231,800 for engineering work to build new apron, taxi lane, road at Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — Aldermen approved to spend no more than $231,800 with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly in Springfield for engineering and planning services to build a new apron, taxi lane and road for a corporate hangar at Quincy Regional Airport during Monday’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Ninety...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington dog shelter awarded $5,000 in Freshpet program
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The dog food company Freshpet set out nationally to find 16 no-kill shelters that worked hard to save and protect pets. It’s called the Freshpet Fresh Start program. Of the thousands of entries, one Bloomington shelter was among them and won $5,000 as a runner-up. Wishbone Canine Rescue said their philosophy was simple, they wanted to save any dog that they could. They said they’ve rescued over 8,000 dogs and have a network of 140 foster families. Recently, the shelter that was once big enough to house 40 dogs lost their building and can now only house 5 dogs at a time. They say this money would help them find a new home and help take care of their pups.
Springfield officers honored for actions during armed encounter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized 11 of its officers for their actions during an encounter with an armed man threatening suicide. Springfield Police officials said officers were called about an armed individual on Oct. 20. When they responded, they encountered a man armed with a gun who threatened to kill […]
wjbc.com
State Trooper reminding PTSD support is available for other officers
SPRINGFIELD – It’s a phrase popularized by Mister Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. But who helps the helpers? The first responders see someone on their worst day, and sometimes on their last day. That’s not for everyone, but Illinois State Police Trooper Elizabeth Clausing says help’s available for her colleagues; she is a peer support advisor.
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
wmay.com
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Comes to Springfield!
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is here in Springfield! Here’s where you can find it this week:. 6X6 Art Raffle with the Springfield Art Association.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army In Process of Relocating to Former Gamble Campus Center
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is getting ready to relocate in hopes of needed expansion. Captain Chris Clarke says the Salvation Army has signed a purchase contract with Turner Painting & Construction for the former Gamble Campus Center, located at the corner of Each Beecher, Lurton, and Hardin Avenue. Clarke says...
wlds.com
JPD, Morgan Coroner Release Information on Fatal Car Crash from Jacksonville’s North End
Jacksonville Police have released information about a single-vehicle crash that killed a man more than a week ago. The Journal Courier reports that 20 year old Tafari K. Goddard was driving a vehicle that left the roadway at East Walnut and North East streets about 5:45 a.m. On Sunday, October 30th. The passenger side of the vehicle struck a utility pole causing extensive damage. Goddard was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, according to Jacksonville Police speaking to the Journal Courier.
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
WAND TV
District 186 reaches agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
wmay.com
Ruling In SAFE-T Act Lawsuits Expected By Mid-December
A ruling is expected by mid-December in the legal challenges filed by Sangamon and around 60 other Illinois counties against the proposal to end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Those cases allege the SAFE-T Act and its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act violate the state...
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Rochester Intermediate School receives bomb threat
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Rochester Intermediate School received a bomb threat during school dismissal Monday afternoon. According to a post on their Facebook page, most students had already gone home, except for students who ride the double bus route and anyone at literary practice. Students still at school were evacuated to the Rochester Fire Department. […]
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS Hospice Illinois Invites Communities to Join in Virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony
SPRINGFIELD— HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for their 8th annual Night of Remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Similar to the 2021 ceremony, this year will be a virtual candle lighting service via video to remember loved ones, to ease grief and celebrate the lives of those lost.
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
