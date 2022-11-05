Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center receives new computer center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home Depot volunteers will be at the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center to help build a computer center for the veterans.

According to a news tip sent to 22News from Gumersindo Gomez, the Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center, 40 volunteers will be at the apartment building on Cass Street for needy veterans to help put together a computer center at 9:00 a.m.

This computer center will allow the 20 veterans housed there to use the computers for their needs, such as resume writing, job-seeking opportunities, accessing their emails, or anything else they might need.

The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center’s website states that their mission dictates that all veterans regardless of gender, nationality, or color of their skin are veterans as long as he /she has served in the Armed Forces of the United States.

