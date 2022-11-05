Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have been named as playing captains for the Hero Cup, a new team match play contest aimed at boosting Europe’s bid to regain the Ryder Cup.Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from 13-15 January, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session.Fleetwood and Molinari will select nine players to join them on the Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe teams respectively.The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between...

26 MINUTES AGO