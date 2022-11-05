Read full article on original website
Modrić, Perišić, Brozović highlight Croatia World Cup squad
The veteran core of Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović have been included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić announced for the World Cup
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari named first Hero Cup captains
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have been named as playing captains for the Hero Cup, a new team match play contest aimed at boosting Europe’s bid to regain the Ryder Cup.Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from 13-15 January, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session.Fleetwood and Molinari will select nine players to join them on the Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe teams respectively.The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between...
‘Significant’ moves on climate disaster funds lift Cop27 hopes
Small but symbolic moves at summit where finance is critical include new loss and damage money and debt relief
