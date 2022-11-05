Read full article on original website
Related
The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Stephen Fry bids the platform 'goodbye'
Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook.The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship.On Tuesday, Stephen Fry became the latest celebrity to make a grand exit by posting a picture of Scrabble letters spelling out “Goodbye” to his 12.5 million followers.He moved on quickly to rival network Mastodon, which has seen a surge in new users...
These 18 Grandmas Might Not Be Tech Savvy, But Dang It, They're Definitely Doing Their Best
Grandmas are too pure for this world.
