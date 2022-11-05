ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Shania Twain on the Difference Between Eilleen Twain and Her Shania Stage Persona

By Chris Malone Méndez
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Shania Twain debuted in the early 1990s and was a little-known country music singer at the start of her career. But by the end of the decade, Shania Twain would be a household name. When Twain reflects on her fame and how it has affected Eilleen Twain the person, she admits that her fame got in the way of her personal care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQtDs_0izqZT5S00
Shania Twain | Mick Hutson/Redferns

How Shania Twain got her stage name

Twain looked back on the process of choosing her stage name in her 2011 memoir From This Moment On . Her new record company wanted her to take a stage name, and she racked her brain trying to come up with one.

“That I agreed to the record company’s request for me to change my name should be sufficient evidence of my level of cooperation. To be honest, I had more qualms about the caliber of material being sent my way that I did about adopting a professional name. After all, even Mark Twain himself was born Samuel Clemens,” she said.

“The thought of picking out a stage name actually struck me as kind of fun. But I made it clear to everyone that under no circumstances would I change my last name, out of respect and loyalty to my father,” she said. “To abandon our family surname would have made me feel like a traitor. But even I had to admit that Eilleen and Twain didn’t make for a dynamic combination for a performer.”

“What, then, to pair with Twain?” she wondered, thinking back to her time performing at a Canadian ski resort that led to her professional music career. “I tried a long list of combinations. Then I remembered a wardrobe mistress I’d met at Deerhurst Resort shortly before I left there. She was about my age and, like me, had been raised in a biracial family, only her mother was Native American, and her father was white. The first time she introduced herself as Shania, I had to ask her to repeat herself. I had never heard such a beautiful, unique, and exotic name, which unbeknown to me at the time, means ‘on my way.’ I just knew that the name had such a hopeful ring to it.”

The difference between Shania Twain and Eilleen Twain

As Shania Twain became a global superstar after the release of her albums The Woman In Me and Come On Over , she began losing touch with Eilleen Twain the person. She lamented that her professional persona was becoming the only person who mattered.

“Most of my communication was happening through things like interviews and work meetings, so all I ever talked about was career related. This was soul destroying, as conversation rarely went on to subjects not related to my professional life, and I never got to talk about the inspiration I drew from exploring and experiencing new things, like vacationing somewhere of my dreams and meeting new people who were interested in the real me and not the ‘Shania’ me,” she said.

“After a while, you start to develop two very different existences,” she continued. “The private world of me, Eilleen, is safe for her to be herself, to swear, to drink too much, to wear the wrong clothes, to sing out of tune, to be late, to behave regretfully — the list of imperfections that I’m allowed to display without being judges or criticized goes on and on. As Shania, however, I’ve spent years being overly attentive to how people perceived me, at all times.”

“I’m less concerned in this regard now than I was even five years ago, however,” she added. “Not that I would say I don’t care what people think; in fact, I’m less likely to pose nude for Playboy today than ever before, especially now that gravity is having its way with me. But I am more relaxed about criticism and sense I’m less affected by the things I cannot control.”

She now views herself as one, complete person

After the wild ride of her success in the late ’90s and early ’00s, Twain was better able to make sense of having two different people inside of her, and has since been able to live her life as one complete, whole person.

“Whereas I used to see a division between Eilleen the person and Shania the personality, now they have merged into one: I want to be one person who designates a time and place for all aspects of her personality and character,” she said. “Just as swimming is done in the water and soup is eaten with a spoon, making love is for behind closed doors; intimate time with my family belongs to us personally; and public appearances and performances are confined to the stage, studio, and cameras.”

“I can be and do all the different things that make me happy and keep me fulfilled without having to compromise who I am supposed to be,” she concluded. “I’ve defined those things for myself now and don’t allow them to be dictated by anyone else.”

RELATED: The Will Smith Movie That Reminded Shania Twain of a Difficult Time in Her Life

Comments / 1

Related
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor

Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

218K+
Followers
119K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy