Jennifer Lawrence Made $4.7 Million Salary for ‘Dark Phoenix’ — More Than Sophie Turner

Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2010, when she made waves with her work in the independent drama Winter’s Bone . In short order, the actor was cast in several high-profile projects, including in the hit X-Men film franchise. Lawrence dove headfirst into her role, appearing in multiple films over the years from 2011 – 2019. Her final appearance to date as Mystique is the one that really boosted the actor’s net worth . Reportedly, Lawrence even a much larger salary from her work in Dark Phoenix than the movie’s female lead, Sophie Turner.

In 2011, Lawrence made her first appearance as Mystique, in the hit movie X-Men: First Class . Portraying the mutant was hard work, and Lawrence totally committed to the role, taking yoga classes and working out regularly in order to get in excellent shape. Lawrence also had to undergo eight hours in the makeup chair to get Mystique’s signature blue look . As the actor told Graham Norton, she struggled to go to the bathroom while in the Mystique costume.

“The guys who made it were like, ‘Well, she’s a girl. She doesn’t go to the bathroom,” she said . “So, I pee standing up out of a funnel.” After the success of X-Men: First Class , Lawrence reprised the role of Mystique in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past and the 2016 movie X-Men: Apocalypse . By the time the 2019 X-Men film, Dark Phoenix , was in production, Lawrence had moved on to other projects. But she was brought in to film an extended cameo at the very beginning of the movie.

Jennifer Lawrence took home a much higher salary than Sophie Turner for ‘Dark Phoenix’

Even though Lawrence was only in Dark Phoenix for a couple of minutes, the production team had to pay up in order to land the big-name actor. According to BuzzFeed , Lawrence was paid approximately $4.7 million for her work in Dark Phoenix . This is especially impressive considering that the female lead of the film, Sophie Turner, was only paid a little over $2 million for her role as Jean Grey/Phoenix, according to The Things .

To date, Lawrence’s appearance in Dark Phoenix is her last one as Mystique. While it’s certain that more X-Men films are in the works, fans aren’t sure whether the actor could reprise her role as Mystique at some point. It is possible that Lawrence has had enough of big-budget franchise work, after her roles as Mystique in the X-Men series of films and Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise.

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s net worth?

After Dark Phoenix , Lawrence embarked on a brief leave from the entertainment business, only opting to appear in character-driven projects. She appeared in Don’t Look Up , which was released on Netflix in 2021. Her latest film project is the 2022 movie Causeway , which debuted on Apple TV+ in early November. Lawrence has been anything but idle in that time, however, and recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

Even though she hasn’t been as active in Hollywood in recent years, Lawrence still has a very impressive net worth . According to Celebrity Net Worth , Lawrence’s net worth is around $160 million. With her career back on the upswing and several exciting projects in the works, it’s likely that Lawrence’s net worth is only likely to increase over the next several years.

