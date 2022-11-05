Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open new San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Best San Antonio places to visit with friends and family groups
When it comes to traveling with a group in San Antonio, there’s no shortage of things to do and places to visit that have something for everyone. Whether you’re a local looking for a new and unique spot to take a group of other locals, or an out-of-towner planning a group excursion to San Antonio for a special event or day trip, you can plan an adventure that your whole party is bound to enjoy.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
11 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 7, 2022 include Free Tuesdays at the Witte Museum, Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour, and more!
Our picks for the best events and activities in San Antonio this long week (November 7-13) include Free Tuesdays at the Witte Museum, Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour, Vonnegut Marathon Reading, Lightscape, and more!. Deal Alert – Canyon Lake Pontoon Boat Tour – Lowest Price Guarantee!...
11 standout spots in San Antonio to satisfy your nachos cravings
From iconic eateries to lesser-known spots.
San Antonio Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta unveil big changes as part of revamp by owners
The changes, which launch Wednesday, include a new happy hour at Allora and a new dinner menu at Arrosta.
San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits to close shop, return to food truck business later this month
The owner's Chamoy City Limits Express mobile kitchen will become part of The Point Park and Eats food truck park in Leon Springs.
San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Construction on the space is set to begin this month and wrap up at the end of January.
Kroger Delivery Expands To San Antonio, Oklahoma City
The Kroger Co. recently hosted an employee celebration and ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of its new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the locations will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, offering Kroger...
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
San Antonio Shake Shack locations will add automated kiosks, joining industry trend
Shake Shack is the latest chain to announce it will replace human cashiers with touch-screen kiosks.
CPS Energy restores power to 4 polling locations in San Antonio
Officials are asking others to use different polls.
WATCH: San Antonio's Vladimir Lenin statue vandalized by explosive
San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the incident.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old child and a 35-year-old driver died due to the accident.
Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer
Many of the compounds used to treat water from the Edwards Aquifer are unregulated, even though some are associated with increased cancer risk.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
