ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrkCX_0izqYgVO00

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings .

Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his senior year, is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star combo forward. At No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he's the highest-ranked talent in Duke's five-deep, top-ranked 2023 haul.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star combo guard, boasts a No. 19 composite ranking. He is one of only two UNC commits on the 2023 trail and the only five-star.

Two other future Blue Devils play for a top-notch team in the eyes of MaxPreps.

At No. 3 in the country is Centennial High School (Calif.) and its Duke basketball commit in five-star combo guard Jared McCain, who individually ranks one spot above Wilcher at No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

RELATED: Future Duke guard Jared McCain exhibits 'alpha' qualities

Then one spot below Centennial is Paul VI High School (Va.), showcasing the sharpshooting of the most recent Blue Devil pledge in small forward Darren Harris. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. He's Duke's only pickup thus far among current high school juniors.

Meanwhile, in addition to Mackenzie Mgbako and Jared McCain, the 2023 Duke basketball class includes Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster, Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power, and Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart.

RELATED: Will all five 2023 Blue Devil commits sign early?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Giant target trying to schedule visit to Duke

At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer discusses status of injured players

The shorthanded Duke basketball team didn't appear to need any extra help on Monday night while starting the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note with a no-sweat 71-44 home win over Jacksonville. RELATED: Undefeated Duke head coach gets a cold water bath But the schedule soon strengthens. With that ...
DURHAM, NC
Sporting News

North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first

To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener

The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Basketball Enters Second Season of NIL with FanBox

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Several days before their season opener, six North Carolina basketball players gathered in the Smith Center's Hall of Champions area Thursday afternoon to each sign more than 1,000 items, including posters and trading cards. This is Carolina Basketball in year two of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T

There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
371
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy