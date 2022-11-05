Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Iowa State Recap (Episode 415)
With three games remaining, there are more questions than answers surrounding the WVU football team. Saturday’s loss at Iowa State continued a trend of poor play away from home. In this episode, the “Guys” breakdown Saturday’s performance and answer a number of questions on the minds of Mountaineer fans....
Metro News
After wave of defections, Seth Wilson is one of five returners on WVU roster
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After five players transferred from the WVU men’s basketball program over the last year and five more exhausted their college eligibility, Bob Huggins will utilize a new-look roster when the Mountaineers open the regular season Monday night against Mount St. Marys. However, WVU’s group of...
Metro News
West Virginia tops Mount St. Mary’s in season opener, 76-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia produced the desired result, but found much to clean up Monday in a 76-58 season-opening victory over Mount St. Mary’s at The Coliseum. Save for a 15-0 spurt that covered 5-plus minutes of the first half, there was little separation between WVU and its opponent, which was picked in the preseason to finish 10th among 11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams.
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 11)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the eleventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
Back in playoffs for first time in 15 years, Bees buzzing with trip to Scott on deck
The East Fairmont Bees are in a position they have not seen in 15 years after qualifying for the Class AA playoffs to earn the program’s first postseason berth since 2007. In what is the school’s 102nd season of football, it’s only the fourth time East Fairmont has reached the playoffs.
Metro News
Setting the stage for the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top matchups in this weekend’s opening round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Metro News
Photo gallery: Morgantown wins Class AAA Region I volleyball tourney
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown won the Class AAA Region I volleyball tournament on Saturday. The Mohigans defeated Bridgeport in the final match. Both teams have advanced to the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday in Charleston.
Metro News
Photo gallery: Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region I/State cheer championship fields
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Photo gallery from the Class AAA Region I cheer championships. Bridgeport finished first and Brooke finished second to advance to the state meet on December 10. (Photo gallery courtesy of Ben Queen/www.BenQueenPhotography.com) Class AAA State Meet field:. Bridgeport. Brooke. Jefferson. Martinsburg. Woodrow Wilson. George Washington.
Metro News
CEC names Steve Cain to lead Bridgeport office
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Civil & Environmental Consultants has announced Steve Cain is now the Office Lead for CEC Bridgeport. Cain, P.E., was named to the new job earlier this fall. The company said he’s been settling into his new role since. “It’s just really a fantastic opportunity for...
Metro News
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metro News
Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
Metro News
Morgantown police search for shooting suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eyewitnesses told Morgantown police an assailant in a ski mask shot a man in the leg in downtown Morgantown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette streets where they found the injured man The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.
Metro News
Deputies: Body found in Monongalia County likely victim of hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office now believe the body found Friday outside of Morgantown was likely the victim of a hit-and-run. Detectives are asking the public for any information, especially anyone who may have seen something in the area of Grafton and Boy Scout Camp Road to contact 304-291-7260.
Metro News
Wanted man chased down by US Marshals in Monongalia County
WESTOVER, W.Va. — A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Metro News
Preston County man accused of kidnapping, held without bail
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapped a man and forced him at gunpoint to drive for two and a half hours. The victim told Monongalia County deputies he picked up Anthony Shuttlesworth in Kingwood Saturday morning because Shuttlesworth was looking for a ride.
Comments / 0