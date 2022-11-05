(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO