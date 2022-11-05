Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming trend ends with strong Thursday front
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Tuesday under cloudy skies we’re in for even more warmth Wednesday. The clouds hang on through the first half of the day with the chance of a stray shower or some drizzle mainly in the morning... the afternoon will bring a bit of clearing and warm temperatures as a gusty S wind pushes us into the 70s. This should be a record-tying day in the metro with a high of 73.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds & wind along with a few showers on Election Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have moved in and temperatures are slowly warming through the 40s this morning. Stronger south wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely into the afternoon as well. That will allow us to warm up to near 60 degrees even with the clouds. A few...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong cold front blasting through Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A powerful storm system will be moving through the Upper Midwest later this week and it will drag a strong cold front through our area. While the snow is likely to miss our area to the north, that front will bring some impacts and big changes to our area Thursday. That is why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth ahead of big cold blast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend begins to settle in Tuesday... it’ll still be a cool day but slightly warmer compared to where we started the week. We’ll feel it kick in overnight with midnight temps hear the low 40s... already nearing 50 by 8 AM in the Metro.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
WOWT
Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
kmaland.com
Page, Montgomery, Mills County burn bans still on
(Clarinda-Red Oak) -- Despite recent precipitation, three KMAland counties remain under burn bans. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News open burning is still prohibited in Page and Montgomery counties through at least the end of the week due to continued warm temperatures, strong winds and ongoing drought conditions. Hamman says conditions will be evaluated again later in the week, depending on the amount of moisture received. Hamman, however, says severe weather is possible Thursday. Hamman says storms in previous years--including last December's derecho--have proven late year storms can and often produce significant damage throughout the area.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
WOWT
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
WOWT
Huskers safety Myles Farmer suspended for Michigan game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Myles Farmer was cited for a DUI over the weekend in Lincoln and will not be available for the Michigan game this upcoming Saturday in Ann Arbor. He has played the vast majority of snaps this season and has a lot of experience playing in several seasons for the Huskers.
WOWT
Three people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a house fire that displaced three people Monday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 125th & Binney Street in response to a fire alarm and saw smoke and flames from the garage. The fire was determined to be an electrical event that occurred near common combustibles according to the release.
iheart.com
Bellevue woman with dementia reported missing in Omaha
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.
WOWT
Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laughter, joy, and candy filled an Omaha neighborhood, as many families try to salvage their Halloween night from a police-involved shooting at Minne Lusa. Dianna Moore is a resident of Omaha. She organized a trunk-or-treat event with other parents in her neighborhood after hearing from kids...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
WOWT
Election 2022: Checking in with Douglas, Pottawattamie counties as early voting winds down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tens of thousands of voters have already cast their ballot for the midterm election here in Douglas County. County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told 6 news last week that strong interest this year in the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in particular as well as the governor’s race has driven early voting turnout.
