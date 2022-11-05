Read full article on original website
Emporia State soccer team receives at large bid to NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team has received an at large bid to the NCAA tournament. They will be making their 3rd tournament appearance. The Lady Hornets are the number 4 seed in the Central regional and will be playing in the Central Missouri hosted sub-regional. They will open against Fort Hays State the number 5 seed. The match will be played Friday with kickoff at 10 am.
Emporia State soccer outscored 4-3 by Central Missouri in MIAA Championship match
A second-half rally came up short for the Emporia State soccer team in a 4-3 loss to Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament championship match Sunday. Central had built a 3-0 lead before the Lady Hornets began their rally. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal in the 63rd minute of play.
Four area golfers receive all-state honors
The Kansas Golf Coaches Association released its all-state teams Monday morning. Emporia High had three golfers represented in Class 5A. Avary Eckert is a first-team selection after finishing fourth at state. Olivia Eckert is a second-team selection. She finished eighth at state. Elise Eckert is an honorable mention selection. She...
Kansas State opens Jerome Tang era with win
Kansas State opened the Jerome Tang era with a 93-59 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley Monday night. The Wildcats scored the game’s first 5 points and never trailed. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said there were several positives from the win. Fifth-year senior Markquis Nowell and junior Nae’Qwan...
Emporia State football moves up one spot in National Rankings
The Emporia State football team moved up one spot in this week’s National Coaches poll to number 22. The Hornets will take an 8 and 2 record into Saturday’s showdown with Northwest Missouri State. Northwest is also 8-2 for the season and is ranked 10th in the national...
USD 252 Southern Lyon County plans tour of Hartford Junior-Senior High
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education will take a closer look at Hartford Junior-Senior High as part of its meeting this week. The facility tour will take place after the board approves the consent agenda, including approvals of grants, donations and the Kansas Department of Labor’s Industrial Safety and Hazard Inspection report.
Second provost finalist named for Emporia State
Half the finalist field has been named as Emporia State University moves closer to filling its provost position. Greg Haddock, Northwest Missouri State’s associate provost of graduate and professional studies since 2016, is the second finalist to be publicized. Haddock has been at Northwest Missouri since 1996, initially serving as a professor before being elevated to acting dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies in 2011 — while also serving at the time as vice provost and graduate dean.
Emporia State to hold on-campus interviews for provost finalists starting Wednesday
Emporia State University is bringing four finalists for provost and vice president for academic affairs to campus over the next two weeks. The first finalist is Dr. Sean Lane, currently the dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Alabama-Huntsville. Lane has held the position since 2018 after faculty positions at Nevada-Las Vegas, Princeton and Louisiana State University, as well as several positions in private industry. Lane received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State-Fresno, going to Kent State for his master’s degree and doctorate in experimental psychology.
Emporia announces third ‘Meet the Manager’ meeting
Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking is getting ready for his third Meet the Manager event. The city says Meet the Manager 3 will be at Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial, on Dec. 8. The time will be announced soon. Besides Cocking, Mayor Becky Smith will also be at the...
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks investigating deer poaching incident in Lyon County
Game wardens are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deer poaching incident in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the incident apparently happened Sunday morning near Roads 70 and X south of Hartford. One deer was apparently shot and then left to die. Additional details are currently pending.
USD 253 Emporia board to mull use of proceeds from Maynard Center sale, budget projections
Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.
At least four people hurt in Coffey County wreck
At least four people were hurt., most with potentially serious injuries, after a crash in Coffey County late Monday afternoon. The wreck developed on Interstate 35 between the Lebo and BETO Junction exits shortly before 4:15 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debora Fitch of Ankeny, Iowa, was northbound when Fitch left her lane and drove about half a mile in the center median before stopping.
Special meeting slated Wednesday for FHTC Board of Trustees
The Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees has a special meeting Wednesday. Board members will discuss an unspecified legal matter. Following that discussion, board members will consider a public-private partnership with the Kansas Semiconductors Manufacturing Consortium. It’s unclear whether there will be action following that particular item. The...
Two people hurt in crash near Melvern Lake
Two people were hurt after a crash near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the crash on US Highway 75 was reported shortly before 1:30 pm. Wells says a minivan driven by 25-year-old Alexander Bowers of Topeka was northbound on US-75 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Bowers’ minivan hit a southbound car driven by 73-year-old Ronald Stockebrand of Yates Center.
Special meeting on Election Day for Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has slated a special work-and-study session for Election Day. Board members are meeting to discuss new zoning regulations for the city. Further details about discussion topics have not been announced, but Planning Commission members have been looking to review and refine the city regulations after Emporia city commissioners halted an ongoing study process from Jim Kaup to essentially start a review of Kaup’s review.
Details announced after alleged Halloween arson incident in Eureka
Greenwood County deputies are still investigating after an alleged arson incident in Eureka on Halloween. Eureka Fire Chief Luke Westerman says firefighters and emergency crews were called to a structure fire at 1002 East Vermont shortly after 6 pm. Fire was evident throughout the rear of the building, and there were initial reports that somebody may have been inside as firefighters arrived. Firefighters did a short search and had to abandon that effort as the fire spread, but investigators later learned the person possibly inside had actually escaped.
KVOE Mitten Trees now up as SOS Holiday Drive begins
The KVOE Mitten Trees are now up and residents have until next month to help decorate them for a great cause. Residents are asked to adorn the trees with donations of winter clothing such as scarves, jackets, earmuffs and of course mittens. All donations will go to support SOS clientele as part of the agency’s annual Holiday drive efforts.
KBI investigating inmate death in Greenwood County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the death of a Greenwood County inmate. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels says 50-year-old Jacqueline Montelango was pronounced dead at the Greenwood County Hospital shortly before 9 pm Sunday. Further details will likely not be released until the KBI...
As fentanyl seizures spike, Lyon County distribution case currently on hold
As Lyon County’s first significant fentanyl distribution case is currently on hold in court, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s St. Louis Division is reporting a sharp spike in fentanyl seizures from last year across its territory. The DEA says the over 670 pounds of fentanyl seized across Kansas, Missouri...
