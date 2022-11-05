Everything you need to know about the Boston Red Sox 2022-23 offseason. This is a make-or-break offseason for the Boston Red Sox in many ways. For the first time in years, they have immense financial flexibility and a flourishing farm system at the same time. Of course, the reason they have so much space under the Competitive Balance Threshold (luxury tax) is that they’ve said goodbye to several free agents, whom they’ll need to replace. But unlike years past, they won’t have to rely solely on free agency. Several promising rookies and prospects could be on the 2023 roster, and they have depth in the minor leagues to make trades.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO