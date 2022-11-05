ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Terry Francona should be the favorite to win Manager of the Year

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians is once again up for Manager of the Year. It can’t be stressed just how vital the Cleveland Guardians’ run in 2022 was predicated on Terry Francona managing the team. The club wasn’t too dissimilar from the 2021 team, some guys were healthier, sure and the inclusion of Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez certainly helped but the team still had the same issues.
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston Red Sox offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, luxury tax, and more

Everything you need to know about the Boston Red Sox 2022-23 offseason. This is a make-or-break offseason for the Boston Red Sox in many ways. For the first time in years, they have immense financial flexibility and a flourishing farm system at the same time. Of course, the reason they have so much space under the Competitive Balance Threshold (luxury tax) is that they’ve said goodbye to several free agents, whom they’ll need to replace. But unlike years past, they won’t have to rely solely on free agency. Several promising rookies and prospects could be on the 2023 roster, and they have depth in the minor leagues to make trades.
BOSTON, MA
White Sox now have another hole to fill with latest free agency decision

Former Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is officially a free agent entering the 2023 season, which leaves Chicago with a hole to fill. Former Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock has officially become a free agent for 2023 after declining his $13 million option and receiving a $5 million buyout instead, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
CHICAGO, IL
