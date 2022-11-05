8News anchors join in at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News proudly partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s for another year.

This year’s walk took place at Libbie Mill Midtown, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Registration opened at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

8News Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips hosted the opening ceremony and MC’ed the walk. Other familiar faces like Delaney Hall, John Rogers, Heather Hope and Matt DiNardo joined in, too.

“It’s a really great day to honor their loved ones or just be involved in the community,” Madison Wilkins, Director of Development for the Greater Richmond chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, told 8News. “We haven’t been able to do these in a few years, so we’re really excited for a big crowd.”

This year’s fundraising goal was $600,000, with funds going directly to Alzheimer’s research, programs and support.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in more than 600 communities across the nation.

Learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here .

