Richmond, VA

8News anchors join in at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News proudly partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s for another year.

This year’s walk took place at Libbie Mill Midtown, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Registration opened at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

8News Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips hosted the opening ceremony and MC’ed the walk. Other familiar faces like Delaney Hall, John Rogers, Heather Hope and Matt DiNardo joined in, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzUU4_0izqXz4A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6dAm_0izqXz4A00
Credit: 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqFpB_0izqXz4A00
Credit: 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ac1G6_0izqXz4A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN7ov_0izqXz4A00
Credit: 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgpGU_0izqXz4A00
Credit: 8News

“It’s a really great day to honor their loved ones or just be involved in the community,” Madison Wilkins, Director of Development for the Greater Richmond chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, told 8News. “We haven’t been able to do these in a few years, so we’re really excited for a big crowd.”

RELATED: Here’s how you can join the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

This year’s fundraising goal was $600,000, with funds going directly to Alzheimer’s research, programs and support.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in more than 600 communities across the nation.

Learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

