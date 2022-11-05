Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
teslarati.com
Tesla vehicles to get Zoom video conference features
It appears that Tesla owners will soon be able to attend Zoom video meetings from the comfort of their vehicles. The upcoming feature was announced by video conference service Zoom during their recently-held Zoomtopia event. Zoom showcased several new features for its service during Zoomtopia. One of these, which was...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin fills with rear megacasts as optimizations continue
Recent drone flyovers of the Giga Berlin complex have highlighted that Tesla is currently optimizing its Model Y production process at the Germany-based factory. This was hinted at in footage of Model Y units being shipped out of the factory, as well as the mounds of rear megacasts around the site.
teslarati.com
Tesla “recalls” 40K vehicles; fixes issues with OTA
Tesla is recalling 40,000 vehicles and solving the issue with an over-the-air update. Certain 2017 to 2021 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles had an issue with the electronic power assist steering system. According to the filing with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. the system may experience a...
How To Prepare Your Garage for an Electric Vehicle
Electric vehicles (EVs), with their improved fuel economy and reduced emissions, are becoming a realistic economic alternative to their internal combustion engine (ICE) fossil fuel-burning cousins. While not entirely maintenance-free, EVs are less costly and much less complicated to maintain. However, if you go the EV route, you’ll have to...
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
fordauthority.com
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
teslarati.com
Tesla China rolls out discounted rates for inventory vehicles
Tesla China definitely seems serious about hitting new sales records this fourth quarter. In what appears to be the company’s latest effort to boost its sales this Q4, Tesla China has rolled out additional discounts for consumers who are purchasing inventory vehicles. The new offer comes just a few weeks after Tesla lowered the prices of the Made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
teslarati.com
Tesla to submit Gigafactory Berlin expansion documents by end of year
Tesla is set to submit documents pertaining to the expansion of its European electric vehicle production facility, Gigafactory Berlin, by the end of the year. Tesla plans to build over 1 million vehicles every year following the expansion, documents said. Tesla is preparing the documents, which elaborate on its reasoning...
teslarati.com
Tesla steals the spotlight in the 2022 China International Import Expo
At the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), the largest import trade show in the world, Tesla showed off its growing allure to Chinese consumers through an exhibition of its compelling electric vehicles and its upcoming humanoid robot. Even though some of the vehicles on display at the CIIE like...
teslarati.com
Honda outlines EV transformation with new concept vehicle
Honda unveiled its new e:N2 concept in China today, a vehicle that highlights the brand’s electric future. In a comment to Reuters regarding Honda’s reveal, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe stated, “Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer.” And nothing exemplifies this radical shift better than the company’s unveiled concept vehicle, the Honda e:N2.
teslarati.com
CPCA reveals Tesla China sold 41k Model Y and 30k Model 3 in October
It’s official. As per a recently released report from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla China was able to sell 41,488 Model Y and 30,216 Model 3 in October. With Tesla’s wholesale figures in China reaching 71,704 last month, the electric vehicle maker is poised to post what could very well be a record Q4 2022.
teslarati.com
Tesla shares “Plaid” campaign to promote new Model S and Model X in China
Tesla China has released a creative effort to promote its flagship vehicles, the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid. Both vehicles, together with the company’s Tesla Bot prototype, were featured at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid have been...
teslarati.com
Audi renames e-tron to Q8 e-tron & adds more range with a new design
Audi renamed its e-tron electric SUV to the Audi Q8 e-tron and announced some new changes along with the new name. In 2018, Audi introduced the e-tron, marking its first move into the electric vehicle industry. Four years and 150,000 unit sales later, the automaker announced the new name and changes to its EV, along with plans to have more than 20 electric models in its portfolio by 2026.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Carroll Shelby's Ford Shelby GT500: Today's Car News
The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
