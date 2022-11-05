FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s election day, and WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. Polls open at six this morning in Indiana. You’ll have 12 hours today to vote, but when you do cast your vote there are a few things you need to remember. Make sure you have a photo ID. That can include a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or student ID from a school.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO