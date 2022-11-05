Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
WANE-TV
The Christmas Express debuts Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express. Learn more about the show and the organization in the interview above. The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will...
WANE-TV
Here’s where you can support veterans in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is around the corner, but we don’t have to wait for the annual holiday to support those in our community who have served our country. There are plenty of businesses in Fort Wayne that were founded by veterans who keep on...
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Fluorescence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central combines learning and fun for the entire family. Executive Director Martin Fisher joined First News Sunday on November 6 to show off a light demonstration to show how fluorescence works. You can see it in the video above. Learn more about Science...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne nonprofit looks toward ‘evolution’ with rebranding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is undergoing a rebranding with a new name: Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes. The nonprofit provides low-cost lodging to families of children receiving medical care at local hospitals. Board member Kim Fulkerson says...
Entrance row at Fort Wayne International Airport to reopen on November 21
In 15 days, the main entrance where pickups and drop-offs take place at Fort Wayne International Airport will reopen.
WANE-TV
Race through Franke Park trails with scenic autumn views
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers are taking on the challenge Sunday to make it to the finish line of a scenic race. The Trees Trail Challenge takes participants through the trails of Franke Park, on foot or on wheels, in either a 4-mile or 10-mile race. There’s also a 2-mile family walk.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
Atlas Obscura
Ouabache State Park
Ouabache State Park, pronounced “O-bah-chee,” near Bluffton, Indiana features a 20-acre, fenced area with a herd of about 10 bison. The bison roam in a natural setting within the fenced-off pasture, grazing and doing a fine job ignoring park visitors. Bison are often mistaken as buffalo and are...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
WANE-TV
Polls now open across Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s election day, and WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. Polls open at six this morning in Indiana. You’ll have 12 hours today to vote, but when you do cast your vote there are a few things you need to remember. Make sure you have a photo ID. That can include a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or student ID from a school.
wfft.com
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported in house fire on city’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported in a house fire on Tuesday morning. The department says they were called to the 6600 block of Montecito Ct., off of Maplecrest Road, around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they say they found...
wfft.com
Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. The man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains under investigation.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s CEO steps down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with The Rescue Mission announced on Monday that the organization’s president and CEO is stepping down. According to a press release, the faith-based shelter says Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will no longer be serving in the role as of March 2023 following 15 years of service. They say they will now be undergoing a leadership transition process over the next six months.
wbiw.com
Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat crew focuses to remove grease in creek
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat team members were called to assist Bloomington City Fire Monday on a grease spill around College Mall Road. A truck picking up used grease at restaurants in the area developed a leak spilling its truck load on the roadway including a nearby creek.
