Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Cory Dee Forshaw
Cory Dee Forshaw, 52, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence in Crestline, Ohio. Cory was born in Crestline on February 1, 1970, to the late Floyd “Dede” Forshaw and Claudia (Hale) Bonen of Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of Cory Forshaw as...
richlandsource.com
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Schwartzkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Huston Nolen
Huston Nolen, 83 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Ohio State University Medical Center East. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Lana, of 56 years, his son, Tom and his daughters, Karla and Tara at the time of his passing. Huston was...
richlandsource.com
Caryl Ann (Cox) Price
Caryl Ann (Cox) Price, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Caryl was born June 5, 1940, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Ralph D. and Mabel M. (Mick) Cox. She had retired from New Hope where she had worked in the kitchen. She loved playing cards and bingo.
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
richlandsource.com
Franklin William Lee
Franklin William Lee, age 44, of Mansfield, died November 4, 2022, at his home after years of dialysis. To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Food from the heart: Former Mansfield residents give back to Fla. hurricane victims
FORT MYERS — Doug Miller can’t fix the devastation of people’s homes and lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. But he can provide a little comfort in the way he knows best — with a hot, home cooked meal.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Veterans Day parade set for Friday at 11 a.m.
MANSFIELD — Residents are invited to honor America's military veterans during the Veterans Day parade on Friday. The parade will include nearly 40 units, featuring multiple color guards, veterans, military personnel and first responders and the Richland County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. Bands from Mansfield Senior High School, Crestview High School and Clear Fork High School will be marching.
richlandsource.com
5 Mansfield firefighters honored at awards banquet
MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz. Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
richlandsource.com
$3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection
MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.
richlandsource.com
Lucas' Grover selected to District 6 first team in Div. IV
LUCAS — The rest of the District 6 volleyball coaches discovered what north central Ohio fans already knew. Lucas’ Shelby Grover is among the best players in the region.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion
MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
richlandsource.com
No new school: Lucas bond fails for a 2nd time
LUCAS — Residents of the Lucas Local school district have voted down a second attempt to fund a new K-12 facility. A $30.1 million bond issue failed by just 53 votes, 859 to 806, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
richlandsource.com
Community Foundation for Crawford County recognizes local impact
BUCYRUS -- November 12 to 18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general. Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income...
richlandsource.com
Bellville voters approve police & cemetery levies
BELLVILLE -- Village of Bellville voters approved two levies on the local ballot Tuesday. The first levy, a replacement of the police services levy approved in 2017, will cost residents about $105 per every $100,000 of property value annually. According to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of elections, 631 residents voted in favor of the levy out of 884 total votes.
richlandsource.com
Metronome Music owner celebrates 60th year in business
MANSFIELD -- Young students trying instruments they haven’t learned to play yet isn’t most people’s favorite sound. But for Larry Miller, it’s one of his favorite parts of owning Metronome Music. “To a lot of people, it doesn’t mean anything, but I know their life is...
richlandsource.com
Galion High School launches "Roar Program"
GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
richlandsource.com
Galion's Payne, Col. Crawford duo selected to District 6 first team in Division III
GALION — Regional runner-up Galion and Crawford County neighbor Colonel Crawford were rewarded for their standout seasons when the All-District 6 volleyball teams were announced. Galion’s Ella Payne and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott were selected to the Division III first team, while Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools passes renewal levy, securing $7.9 million in operating funds
MANSFIELD — Voters in the Mansfield City school district approved the renewal of two levies on Tuesday. The combined measure passed with 4,527 votes in favor and 3,782 votes against, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County board of elections.
Comments / 0