ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Cory Dee Forshaw

Cory Dee Forshaw, 52, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence in Crestline, Ohio. Cory was born in Crestline on February 1, 1970, to the late Floyd “Dede” Forshaw and Claudia (Hale) Bonen of Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of Cory Forshaw as...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf

Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Schwartzkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Huston Nolen

Huston Nolen, 83 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Ohio State University Medical Center East. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Lana, of 56 years, his son, Tom and his daughters, Karla and Tara at the time of his passing. Huston was...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Caryl Ann (Cox) Price

Caryl Ann (Cox) Price, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Caryl was born June 5, 1940, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Ralph D. and Mabel M. (Mick) Cox. She had retired from New Hope where she had worked in the kitchen. She loved playing cards and bingo.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Franklin William Lee

Franklin William Lee, age 44, of Mansfield, died November 4, 2022, at his home after years of dialysis. To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Veterans Day parade set for Friday at 11 a.m.

MANSFIELD — Residents are invited to honor America's military veterans during the Veterans Day parade on Friday. The parade will include nearly 40 units, featuring multiple color guards, veterans, military personnel and first responders and the Richland County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. Bands from Mansfield Senior High School, Crestview High School and Clear Fork High School will be marching.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

5 Mansfield firefighters honored at awards banquet

MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz. Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

$3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection

MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads. Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion

MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

No new school: Lucas bond fails for a 2nd time

LUCAS — Residents of the Lucas Local school district have voted down a second attempt to fund a new K-12 facility. A $30.1 million bond issue failed by just 53 votes, 859 to 806, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Community Foundation for Crawford County recognizes local impact

BUCYRUS -- November 12 to 18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general. Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville voters approve police & cemetery levies

BELLVILLE -- Village of Bellville voters approved two levies on the local ballot Tuesday. The first levy, a replacement of the police services levy approved in 2017, will cost residents about $105 per every $100,000 of property value annually. According to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of elections, 631 residents voted in favor of the levy out of 884 total votes.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Metronome Music owner celebrates 60th year in business

MANSFIELD -- Young students trying instruments they haven’t learned to play yet isn’t most people’s favorite sound. But for Larry Miller, it’s one of his favorite parts of owning Metronome Music. “To a lot of people, it doesn’t mean anything, but I know their life is...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion High School launches "Roar Program"

GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion's Payne, Col. Crawford duo selected to District 6 first team in Division III

GALION — Regional runner-up Galion and Crawford County neighbor Colonel Crawford were rewarded for their standout seasons when the All-District 6 volleyball teams were announced. Galion’s Ella Payne and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott were selected to the Division III first team, while Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby...
GALION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy