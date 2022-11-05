BELLVILLE -- Village of Bellville voters approved two levies on the local ballot Tuesday. The first levy, a replacement of the police services levy approved in 2017, will cost residents about $105 per every $100,000 of property value annually. According to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of elections, 631 residents voted in favor of the levy out of 884 total votes.

BELLVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO