NFT-backed DAO Uniglo.io poised for Meteoric Rise with Massive Supply Burn – Is $1 before TAMA, IMPT, or SHIB possible?

Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Quant (QNT) waiting to explode while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) flaunts 6000% predicted growth
Both ENJ and QNT are waiting to explode, all the while, the Orbeon Protocol Project is flaunting massive growth – about 6000%, which analysts and experts have predicted the coin will rise to by the end of the presale. Enjin Coin and Quant have true potential, but even more than Enjin Coin and Quant, Orbeon has the greatest investment potential of all – with Orbeon occupying the spot of an NFT/Crypto micro-investment platform. Let’s dig into all these coins!
Launch of Uniglo.io will Kick-start Massive Supply Burn and Ultra-Burn mechanic – How will Uniswap react to the new DAO?
The next bull run will set the stage for another expansionary phase of DeFi. It will dwarf all prior ones due to the increasing appetite of traditional finance for blockchain-driven solutions. However, investors that are building their portfolio now front-run this fantastic opportunity. The new DeFi protocol Uniglo.io has announced...
5 Long-Term Profitable Memes to Invest in – Tora Inu, Doge, Shiba, Tama and Floki
The meme coin concept has undergone many upgrades since its inception. What once was a sarcastic take on the crypto community is now leading the market with unparalleled community support. Meme coins are not just speculative investments anymore. They serve a variety of utilities across different sectors, from facilitating real-world...
Burned LUNC Crosses 26 Billion, But Is This Enough?
The LUNA Classic (LUNC) community has now been burning the cryptocurrency for a couple of months now following the collapse of the Terra network. It has been on a reasonable momentum since then with the likes of Binance joining in on the action. So far, there have been more than 26 billion tokens burned, but the question still remains if this is significant to the overall supply of the digital asset.
Prominent Crypto Coins Like Chiliz And Quant Don’t Perform Well In The Current Market Scenario, Is Rocketize Token Going To Make Maximum Out Of This Situation?
Chiliz (CHZ) – Minimizing The Gap Between Fans And Sports!. Chiliz (CHZ) is a prominent digital currency for sports and entertainment. The network is a frontier person, introducing a generational shift in the sports industry. It came up with digital assets, Fan Tokens, and a rewarding app, i.e., Socios.com. The platform is empowering its users to govern their favorite sports brands. They connect fans and sports clubs with fan tokens, yielding new revenue-generation sources.
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
Bank Run Leaves FTX Reserves In Shambles, What Happens If The Exchange Falls?
The FTX-Binance troubles have continued and there has been a profound impact on the crypto market during this time. While Binance looks to be holding up quite nicely through all of this, the same cannot be said for the FTX crypto exchange. Over the last 48 hours, the exchange’s woes have been climbing as users show their displeasure with a bank run that has wreaked havoc on the exchange reserves.
Bitcoin and Altcoins like Binance Coin bouncing back – How far can Uniglo.io shoot into the Top 100 after its massive Burn Event?
The DXY (U.S Dollar Index) runs out of steam and trades inversely to risk-on assets such as crypto. This makes the prevailing market conditions an excellent opportunity for investors to build their portfolios. Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and other altcoins have all made nice bouncebacks, and analysts expect this rally to...
Big Eyes Coin Plans To Release Top 10 NFTs: Should Bored Ape Yacht Club And Clay Mates Be Worried?
NFT collectibles like the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Clay Mates are iconic in the cryptocurrency industry. When crypto was created in 2009 and Bitcoin (BTC) was released onto the market, no one would imagine that years later, investors would be spending their hard-earned money on a range of digital items.
Bitcoin Crashes Below $20,000 Amid FTX Contagion Fears
The price of Bitcoin has once again fallen below the crucial $20,000 mark in the past few hours. The crash occurred around 12:00 pm EST amid concerns about whether the crypto market is in danger of another Terra Luna/ Celsius disaster. Bitcoin investors seemingly responded with a risk-sell-off. According to...
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP for trading at 2022-11-07 14:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
Koinal adds fuel to crypto fire with raft of new features including Apple Pay, making crypto even more accessible and secure
London 09 November 2022: Koinal, the popular crypto trading platform owned by global fintech services group, SG Veteris, has teamed up with Apple to make investing in crypto even easier. It already allows payments through credit and debit cards or bank transfers, and it is now one of only a few providers to let people buy cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, providing its customers with even more choice.
The New Age Of Deflationary DeFi Is Here. Uniglo.io Burns More In One Time Than Uniswap Or Sushiswap Ever Did
There are only a few days left to snap up tipped-for-success Uniglo before its official launch. That means now is the perfect time to act before much of the wider crypto market catches on. And GLO has the burn credentials to add a burst of potential to your portfolio that’s hard to find in the current crypto world. Alongside an incredible ongoing burn mechanic, Uniglo will burn a load of tokens in a one-off launch event, surpassing the burn rates of any other crypto and dwarfing the burns carried out by Uniswap or Sushiswap.
Tamadoge Investors Moving on to New Endeavours With Staking Platform Oryen – ICO
As the crypto market continues to recover from the bearish trend, investors are looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios. For some, that means investing in crypto-assets outside of their main holdings. Others are looking for ways to improve their current strategies and optimize their portfolio. Investors involved with...
Oryen is destined for success after ICO gained 100%, experts claim. TAMA, FTM and ADA holders targeting ORY now
Momentum remains one of the most crucial factors for ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) and sparks a positive feedback loop. Analysts have touted a new passive income protocol, Oryen, for massive success after observing its recent performance. On-chain analysis backs these claims showing funds from TAMA, FTM, and ADA holders flowing...
Solana – Is the Lightning-fast Cryptocurrency Still Worth Investing in?
Solana (SOL) is an open-source blockchain platform designed to host decentralised, scalable applications. As it has smart contract capability, Solana is often compared to Ethereum (ETH). I will be analysing Solana and comparing it to Ethereum and a new altcoin on the Ethereum platform – Big Eyes (BIG) to answer the question: Should you invest in Solana in 2022?
Meta Said To Announce ‘Large-Scale’ Terminations Next Week – Its Metaverse Project Doomed?
Meta, the parent company of social media giant Facebook, continues to decline requests for comments after its plans for a massive workforce reduction set to be announced next week leaked and became the subject of conversations over the internet on Monday. Instead of providing clear answers, a spokesperson for the...
Price Forecasts for P2E Tokens say that Calvaria is a better investment for 2023 compared to AXS and GALA
The crypto market is always a difficult one to gauge, but sometimes price forecasts can offer a good look into the future of a project, even if the price target may be missed somewhat. Additionally, one way of discovering lucrative investments is by looking at the niche it operates in.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Network are trying to catch up with the popularity of Snowfall Protocol!
Forward-looking cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Network (SHIB) are trying to catch up with the popularity of prelaunch champion Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as the markets shuffle yet again. All three are trending upwards right now, but only Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has the potential to achieve 1000x returns. This article...
Are we looking at the next Apecoin or Dogecoin with the Rocketize Token?
The cryptocurrency market grew and thrived last year, with several subsets exceeding initial forecasts. Anyone has the potential to become a billionaire by investing in cryptocurrency. Everybody can attest to the growing number and increasing value of cryptocurrency options. It appears that there is no limit to one’s financial success in the digital sector. While it’s up to you how much money you put into cryptocurrencies, you should do so wisely.
