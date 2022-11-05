Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
cryptoglobe.com
Two Reasons Why Crypto Market is Falling Despite Binance’s LOI to Acquire FTX
Despite initial market euphoria over the announcements from the CEOs of FTX and Binance, now that the market has had time a little time to digest the news, it seems that crypto traders and investors are thinking that the crypto market’s troubles may be far from over. Earlier today,...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Dogecoin Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Musk’s Twitter Takeover
The Fed’s announcement of a fourth rate hike this year impeded the growth of the usual weekly leaders BTC and ETH. Crypto markets continued to see green for the second week running. In a typical week, market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) set the pace for everyone else,...
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
u.today
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low
Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
cryptoglobe.com
Why Vitalik Buterin Is ‘Actually Kinda Happy a Lot of the ETFs Are Getting Delayed’
Recently, Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin explained why he is “actually kinda happy” that so many crypto ETFs have been delayed in the U.S. (due to the lack of interested by the U.S. SEC to approve any such proposals). On 30 October 2022, Buterin wrote on Twitter:. “Should I...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
bitcoinmagazine.com
FTX Exchange Set To Be Acquired By Binance Following Liquidity Crisis
FTX Exchange is set to be acquired by Binance, pending due diligence, following a liquidity crisis from FTX, per an announcement from the CEO of FTX. “Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is,” CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said regarding the pause of withdrawals on FTX assets. “This will clear out liquidity crunches; all assets will be covered 1:1. This is one of the main reasons we’ve asked Binance to come in.”
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
bitcoinist.com
5 Coins To Buy TODAY: Dogecoin, Big Eyes, Litecoin, and More
The cryptocurrency marketplace is stuffed with options. You can invest in any number of tokens, with no guarantee that they’ll return profits. As is often the case, coins’ values and market caps rise and fall almost at random, with an incalculable amount of competing factors contributing to this fluctuation.
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant MoneyGram Enables Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Trading on App
Payments company MoneyGram is rolling out a new service that allows consumers to buy, sell and hold crypto assets using the company’s mobile app. In a statement, the money transfer giant says the MoneyGram app’s crypto trading feature will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) and is now available to customers in nearly all US states and the District of Columbia.
