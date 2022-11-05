Floyd County tops 2018 early voting numbers

The line stretched out of the door at the elections officer during the lunch hour during the last day of early voting on Friday. John Bailey

Floyd County’s early voting numbers bested the total from 2018, but fell short of those seen in 2020.

9,491 voted in advance at the elections office in the health department building, while 6,000 voted early at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes. That’s a total of 15,491 compared to 14,742 early voters in 2018.

In the 2020 race, which included the presidential race, 22,243 voted in advance. Traditionally, presidential races draw increased numbers of voters.

There was a dip on ballots cast after an initial surge when the early voting period opened in October.

Election Day is Tuesday; polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters deciding local and statewide races

There is a four-way contest for a seat on the Rome City School Board. It is between Toni Blanchard, Jenny Carpenter, Ron Roach and Douglas Whatley Jr.

For Congress, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers.

Rome and Floyd County residents are also voting on an alcohol referendum for the sale beer and wine by the drink and by the package between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sundays in unincorporated Floyd County. Currently, sales cannot begin until 12:30 p.m.

There are also contests for governor and U.S. Senate, along with other statewide elections for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner.

One major change from the last election is a new location for the North Carolina precinct, which is essentially the Coosa area. The polling place has been moved from Coosa Middle School to the gym at the nearby Pisgah Baptist Church at 5603 Alabama Highway.