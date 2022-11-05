Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby's It's Only Me, followed by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Arctic Monkeys' The Cars at No. 6, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Ma' I Got a Family at No. 7, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 8, Jeezy & DJ Drama's Snofall at No. 9 and Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 10.