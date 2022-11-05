ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Martha's Vineyard Times

UPDATE: Martha’s Vineyard voters ride the blue wave

Democrats had a strong showing on the Island in the results that are in so far, which includes every town except for Chilmark. (See results.) On a brisk fall day filled with sunshine, there was a steady stream of voters at the Island’s six polling places. In a race...
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused

NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable

FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

A house in Chatham that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Time to stop building

In direct opposition to the letter by James Joyce (the Edgartown realtor, not the Irish poet) in last week’s paper — I don’t think we’ve reached the tipping point of conserving our Island land, we’ve exceeded the tenable tipping point of building Martha’s Vineyard out. We’re peopling her up so, we’re building her up so, we’re trafficking her up so — Martha’s Vineyard is becoming unrecognizable.
capecod.com

Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts

PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury Council on Aging: November 2022

Explore our recent added lineup: Relax with Meditation Yoga. Play Games, we have Games! Dance! Interested in Knitting, Tai Chi, Dancing to Music?. Poets and Writers circle, new and practiced. Bring your creativity, limericks! 1 pm. Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, design and soft pencils provided, 1 pm.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Services Wednesday for Arba Maria Clark

Arba Maria Clark, 78, a longtime resident of Vineyard Haven, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Arba was the loving daughter of Willa Cherot of Englewood and Walter Clark Sr., and was born in New York City, and raised in the city and Englewood, N.J. She was a graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Englewood.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS students praised for ‘gracious and generous actions’

College Board executives commended AP Spanish students from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) for their role in helping the migrants who arrived on the Island in September, in what’s been called a “political stunt” orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the MVRHS committee meeting...
FLORIDA STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Stanley Murphy exhibit

Stop by the Louisa Gould Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 am to 5 pm. Currently showing original oil paintings and drawings by the late Stanley Murphy, a well known Island artist who painted portraits of famous people as well as everyday working folks. The gallery is located at 54 Main St., in Vineyard Haven with plenty of room for social distancing.
valleypatriot.com

Some Relief on the Way for MA Taxpayers

While we still must pass an economic development package this session, the State Auditor has officially certified last year’s state tax revenues and confirmed that $2.941 billion will be refunded to taxpayers per state law since revenues were exceedingly high. The Baker Administration is responsible for distributing the refunds...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

M.V. Center For Living update

The Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. The Supportive Day Program (SDP) SDP is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. There is room in the program for more guests. Call us to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations. Monday to Friday, 9 am – 2 pm. Transportation available.
WUPE

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Bike lanes are ‘nothing short of treacherous’

The newly created bike lanes along Beach Road in Vineyard Haven are a potential danger to cyclists because they’ve been filled with sand for weeks, with no sign of either the town or the state being willing to sweep them anytime soon. At a joint meeting between Nantucket and...

