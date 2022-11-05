Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Martha’s Vineyard voters ride the blue wave
Democrats had a strong showing on the Island in the results that are in so far, which includes every town except for Chilmark. (See results.) On a brisk fall day filled with sunshine, there was a steady stream of voters at the Island’s six polling places. In a race...
New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused
NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Chatham that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits Increase In Response To Inflation
The roughly 600,000 households in Massachusetts that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once referred to as food stamps, are seeing an increase in their benefits. The boost is in response to the decades-high inflation rate that has driven the cost of food, energy, clothing and more through...
Time to stop building
In direct opposition to the letter by James Joyce (the Edgartown realtor, not the Irish poet) in last week’s paper — I don’t think we’ve reached the tipping point of conserving our Island land, we’ve exceeded the tenable tipping point of building Martha’s Vineyard out. We’re peopling her up so, we’re building her up so, we’re trafficking her up so — Martha’s Vineyard is becoming unrecognizable.
Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Tisbury Council on Aging: November 2022
Explore our recent added lineup: Relax with Meditation Yoga. Play Games, we have Games! Dance! Interested in Knitting, Tai Chi, Dancing to Music?. Poets and Writers circle, new and practiced. Bring your creativity, limericks! 1 pm. Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, design and soft pencils provided, 1 pm.
Rebate program available to Massachusetts residents to help install heat pumps, an environmentally friendly way to heat your home
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Services Wednesday for Arba Maria Clark
Arba Maria Clark, 78, a longtime resident of Vineyard Haven, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Arba was the loving daughter of Willa Cherot of Englewood and Walter Clark Sr., and was born in New York City, and raised in the city and Englewood, N.J. She was a graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Englewood.
MVRHS students praised for ‘gracious and generous actions’
College Board executives commended AP Spanish students from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) for their role in helping the migrants who arrived on the Island in September, in what’s been called a “political stunt” orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the MVRHS committee meeting...
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Stanley Murphy exhibit
Stop by the Louisa Gould Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 am to 5 pm. Currently showing original oil paintings and drawings by the late Stanley Murphy, a well known Island artist who painted portraits of famous people as well as everyday working folks. The gallery is located at 54 Main St., in Vineyard Haven with plenty of room for social distancing.
Powerball drawing mints new millionaire in Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A ticket worth $1 million was sold by a market in Quincy. The record-setting Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California.
Some Relief on the Way for MA Taxpayers
While we still must pass an economic development package this session, the State Auditor has officially certified last year’s state tax revenues and confirmed that $2.941 billion will be refunded to taxpayers per state law since revenues were exceedingly high. The Baker Administration is responsible for distributing the refunds...
M.V. Center For Living update
The Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. The Supportive Day Program (SDP) SDP is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. There is room in the program for more guests. Call us to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations. Monday to Friday, 9 am – 2 pm. Transportation available.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
Bike lanes are ‘nothing short of treacherous’
The newly created bike lanes along Beach Road in Vineyard Haven are a potential danger to cyclists because they’ve been filled with sand for weeks, with no sign of either the town or the state being willing to sweep them anytime soon. At a joint meeting between Nantucket and...
