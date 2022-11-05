Read full article on original website
Capri Tops Q2 Estimates, But Trims Sales Outlook
Capri Holdings managed to catch some of the luxury wave through economic troubles in the second quarter but is becoming a little more cautious in its outlook, cutting back sales guidance for the year. The parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo said second-quarter net income increased 12 percent...
Meta announces layoffs of 11,000, about 13% of their workforce
(MENLO PARK, Ca.) — CBS News reports that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms is laying off some 11,000 workers, representing about 13% of their workforce. Alongside Facebook, Meta owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The layoffs are coming in parallel with those taking place at Twitter, where new CEO Elon Musk has announced layoffs of about 50% of the 7,500-person workforce.
Meta laying off more than 11,000 employees
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that it will lay off more than 11,000 employees as the company struggles financially amid high inflation and a possible recession in the future. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees that the layoffs will reduce the size...
