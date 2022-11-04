USC WBB better this year? If so, that’s a scary thought for the rest of college basketball (AUDIO) #Gamecocks

Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
CBS Sports
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley wants unity and versatility as Gamecocks look to repeat
For Dawn Staley, having a sense of unity is the recipe for success on the basketball court and in life. The South Carolina head coach fires up her grill every week to practice what she constantly preaches to her team. "I got a couple of friends who live in our...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks sit in the top four with two-way ATH Aziah Johnson
A few weeks back, USC secondary coach Torrian Gray got a look at game video of ATH Aziah Johnson (6-1 175) of Richmond. Johnson plays receiver, corner and safety, and highlights of a three-touchdown game made its way onto social media. It wasn’t long after that that Gray was on the phone to Johnson making him an offer.
247Sports
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina will welcome South Carolina State to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night to open up the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks are coming of an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2. South Carolina State defeated West Virginia Tech in its exhibition on Nov. 1 by a score of 78-63. Tipoff between these two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks open title defense with 101-31 win over ETSU (AUDIO)
First, they handed out the rings. Then they dropped the banner. After the pre-game ceremonies honoring the national championship won by the USC Women’s basketball team last season, Dawn Staley and her team got down to the business of winning a third title under her leadership. Facing an overmatched...
USC Gamecock
Columbia native Ashlyn Watkins brings five-star skills to Gamecocks women's basketball team
Freshman forward and five-star recruit Ashlyn Watkins is among basketball greats such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal in being named to the McDonald’s All-American game roster in 2022. She was also one of only three women in history to win the dunk contest at the game. “It...
USC Gamecock
Preview: Gamecocks men's basketball team adapts with new look for 2022 season
The South Carolina men’s basketball team's look has changed drastically since last season. With a brand-new coaching staff and revamped roster, the Gamecocks will get a fresh start as the 2022-2023 season gets underway. A new coach brings a new playbook and head coach Lamont Paris said he thinks...
COLUMN: With another loss to South Carolina, Vanderbilt football embarrassed itself on and off the field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before Vanderbilt took the field for Saturday's 38-27 loss to South Carolina, things had already gone awry. No team wants a damning social media post by a member of its coaching staff unearthed fewer than 24 hours before a crucial game. Between the discovery of defensive...
Howard – South Carolina State: Numbers Don’t Lie
South Carolina State is hoping to finally get back in the win column after back-to-back loses in the MEAC. The post Howard – South Carolina State: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
sportstalksc.com
Shane Beamer Sunday Night Conference Call (AUDIO)
USC took care of business Saturday night in Nashville beating Vanderbilt for a 14th straight time and becoming bowl eligible with a 6-3 record. And according to head coach Shane Beamer Sunday night, they did so without suffering any new significant injuries. As for running back MarShawn Lloyd, who missed the game with a quad injury, Beamer said he did not do much in practice Sunday night but he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play this week at Florida.
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
Beamer Accomplishes Rare Feat
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer accomplished a milestone very few Gamecock football coaches before had reached.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
wach.com
Scholarship honors Newberry College’s first Black men’s basketball coach, AD
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A newly endowed scholarship will honor Newberry College’s first Black head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, William Grafton Young Jr. Young served as head men’s basketball coach from 1992 until 2002 and as director of athletics from 1995 until 2000. His...
Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
communitytimessc.com
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend
“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
