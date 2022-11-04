ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC WBB better this year? If so, that’s a scary thought for the rest of college basketball (AUDIO) #Gamecocks

By Chris Burgin
sportstalksc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks sit in the top four with two-way ATH Aziah Johnson

A few weeks back, USC secondary coach Torrian Gray got a look at game video of ATH Aziah Johnson (6-1 175) of Richmond. Johnson plays receiver, corner and safety, and highlights of a three-touchdown game made its way onto social media. It wasn’t long after that that Gray was on the phone to Johnson making him an offer.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. South Carolina State

South Carolina will welcome South Carolina State to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night to open up the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks are coming of an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2. South Carolina State defeated West Virginia Tech in its exhibition on Nov. 1 by a score of 78-63. Tipoff between these two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
ORANGEBURG, SC
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks open title defense with 101-31 win over ETSU (AUDIO)

First, they handed out the rings. Then they dropped the banner. After the pre-game ceremonies honoring the national championship won by the USC Women’s basketball team last season, Dawn Staley and her team got down to the business of winning a third title under her leadership. Facing an overmatched...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

Shane Beamer Sunday Night Conference Call (AUDIO)

USC took care of business Saturday night in Nashville beating Vanderbilt for a 14th straight time and becoming bowl eligible with a 6-3 record. And according to head coach Shane Beamer Sunday night, they did so without suffering any new significant injuries. As for running back MarShawn Lloyd, who missed the game with a quad injury, Beamer said he did not do much in practice Sunday night but he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play this week at Florida.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GOOSE CREEK, SC
communitytimessc.com

Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC

Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

