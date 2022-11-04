USC WBB better this year? If so, that’s a scary thought for the rest of college basketball (AUDIO) #Gamecocks

USC took care of business Saturday night in Nashville beating Vanderbilt for a 14th straight time and becoming bowl eligible with a 6-3 record. And according to head coach Shane Beamer Sunday night, they did so without suffering any new significant injuries. As for running back MarShawn Lloyd, who missed the game with a quad injury, Beamer said he did not do much in practice Sunday night but he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play this week at Florida.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO