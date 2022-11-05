Read full article on original website
Breaking Down WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Another Saudi show is done, and this edition of Crown Jewel was pretty good with some very good matches and an incredible performance by Logan Paul in the main event. A couple of issues with things that happened but overall it was a thumbs up show. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby...
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
What Crown Jewel Said About WWE
Amid reports of a potential threat from Iran, the WWE was full steam ahead for its propaganda tour and most lucrative event in Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel. While the controversy persisted, many wondered if the mega cash that the government pays for these tours would be worth the money. In the past, names like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Shawn Micheals, and others made the trip for the almighty dollar, making millions for just one match in the process. Granted, there’s a certain level of sleaze with these shows because essentially, any moral compass an individual might have is ignored for a specific amount of cash. On the other hand, you can’t be surprised when the pro wrestling business doesn’t have standards, and the entire point of the industry is to make money.
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
WWE Issues Internal Memo Praising Crown Jewel Success
WWE issued an internal memo today praising the success of Saturday’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Mrsool Park. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE executives received a memo today detailing how Crown Jewel surpassed Clash at The Castle to become the most-watched international Premium Live Event in company history.
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/31/22) – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage (11/4/22) – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla DINK Results (11/6/22)
Pro Wrestling Guerilla held its DINK event on November 6 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is named after long time PWG fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson who passed away this year. The show was headlined with a PWG World Title match as the current titleholder...
Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)
Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
Jake Paul “For Sure” Plans To Join WWE At Some Point, Reacts To Logan Paul At Crown Jewel
The undefeated boxing prospect spoke about this and gave his thoughts on his brother Logan Paul’s performance in a losing effort against Roman Reigns in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia during a recent interview with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out.
What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English
The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
Bret Hart on if WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title in Two
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently asked if the company should revert Roman Reigns’ World Undisputed title to two separate world championships. Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship since August 30, 2020, added more gold to his trophy cabinet this past April when he defeated then-WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Despite the fact that some fans enjoy his current reign with both titles, others would like to see the two titles split once more.
Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking. Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person...
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
Exclusive: Amale Opens Up About Her Time in WWE NXT UK, Wanting to be Part of NXT Europe, and More
Amale is a history maker in being the first French female to be signed by WWE. For 2 years, she graced our screens as part of the solid WWE NXT UK roster, having stand-out feuds and title matches in the process. PWMania.com sat down with Amale for an exclusive interview...
