Breaking Down WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Another Saudi show is done, and this edition of Crown Jewel was pretty good with some very good matches and an incredible performance by Logan Paul in the main event. A couple of issues with things that happened but overall it was a thumbs up show. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby...
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel

Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
What Crown Jewel Said About WWE

Amid reports of a potential threat from Iran, the WWE was full steam ahead for its propaganda tour and most lucrative event in Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel. While the controversy persisted, many wondered if the mega cash that the government pays for these tours would be worth the money. In the past, names like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Shawn Micheals, and others made the trip for the almighty dollar, making millions for just one match in the process. Granted, there’s a certain level of sleaze with these shows because essentially, any moral compass an individual might have is ignored for a specific amount of cash. On the other hand, you can’t be surprised when the pro wrestling business doesn’t have standards, and the entire point of the industry is to make money.
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
WWE Issues Internal Memo Praising Crown Jewel Success

WWE issued an internal memo today praising the success of Saturday’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Mrsool Park. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE executives received a memo today detailing how Crown Jewel surpassed Clash at The Castle to become the most-watched international Premium Live Event in company history.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WWE RAW (10/31/22) – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage (11/4/22) – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla DINK Results (11/6/22)

Pro Wrestling Guerilla held its DINK event on November 6 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is named after long time PWG fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson who passed away this year. The show was headlined with a PWG World Title match as the current titleholder...
Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)

Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)

AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English

The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
Bret Hart on if WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title in Two

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently asked if the company should revert Roman Reigns’ World Undisputed title to two separate world championships. Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship since August 30, 2020, added more gold to his trophy cabinet this past April when he defeated then-WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Despite the fact that some fans enjoy his current reign with both titles, others would like to see the two titles split once more.
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW

Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.

