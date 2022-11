Maryland opened the Kevin Willard era in style on Monday night in XFINITY Center, cruising to a 71-49 victory over Niagara for its 46th consecutive home opener win. The Terps used a 9-0 run in the middle of the second half to go up 48-35 and take control of the game. Donta Scott, Jahmir Young and Don Carey Jr. all hit big shots in the ensuing minutes to put the game completely out of reach, getting the home crowd loud and on its feet.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO