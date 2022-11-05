Guest column was partisan political hit piece on me. Here’s what it left out. | Boscola

Read full article on original website
Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in Congressional seat representing Lehigh Valley
Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild declared victory over Republican challenger Lisa Scheller early Wednesday morning in the race to represent the Lehigh Valley, Carbon County and part of Monroe County in Congress. The Associated Press as of 3 a.m. had not made a call in their tight race. Wild’s campaign sent...
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, Republican challenger Lisa Scheller host election night parties (PHOTOS)
UPDATE: Susan Wild re-election bid versus Lisa Scheller too close to call as Election Day ends (PHOTOS) The votes are in for the Lehigh Valley’s hotly contested congressional race. Now all the candidates can do is wait. U.S. Rep Susan Wild, a Democrat, faced a challenge Tuesday from Republican...
Susan Wild re-election bid versus Lisa Scheller too close to call as Election Day ends (PHOTOS)
The band at U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s election night party wrapped up around 11:20 p.m., as the vote-counting continued across Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District spanning four counties. The Democratic incumbent had not taken to the mic for substantive remarks since welcoming guests to the Vision Bar inside Wind...
Feds monitoring Lehigh County polls to ensure voting rights are upheld
Lehigh County is one of 64 jurisdictions that will have monitors from the U.S. Justice Department today to ensure people’s voting rights are protected. Staff from the department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will be in 24 states today for the general election, part of the department’s regular monitoring of elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed.
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
ELECTION RESULTS: Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pa. governor’s race; Wild-Scheller too close to call
Lehighvalleylive.com covered all major developments on election night into early Wednesday morning, including the local and statewide results for several key races that have drawn national attention. Among them are the U.S. Senate race to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey, the Lehigh Valley Republican who’s stepping down at the end of...
Election Day 2022: Lehigh Valley, Warren County voters hit the polls early (PHOTOS)
At this point, you may have already ventured out into the cool weather and voted. Lehighvalleylive.com visited several polling places in the region to capture some images of the Tuesday morning rush of local voters casting their ballots. Click on the gallery above to see the images. And here’s some...
The latest on 9 seats up for grabs in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley
More local state Senate and House races than usual were contested in this first election with boundaries redrawn from 2020 U.S. Census results. The Lehigh Valley had three contested state Senate races and six contested state House races on the ballot Tuesday. Unofficial numbers posted on the election results websites...
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote count in Luzerne County got a late start Tuesday because the court-ordered voting was extended until 10:00 p.m. It all had to do with a paper shortage at some polling places. Many voters are asking, how could this possibly happen? Luzerne County has had problems in recent elections that […]
MSNBC
Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Worried’ about voter turnout in Philadelphia
Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) tells Andrea Mitchell he’s “worried” about voter turnout in Philadelphia. “That's a problem that goes back a few election cycles, and when you talk to the people who are really connected to those neighborhoods and working on the ground level for many years, they've been saying that they don't believe our party has invested quite enough in helping them turn out the vote on Election Day.”Nov. 7, 2022.
thevalleyledger.com
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Thanks to Dr. Oz for debate comments on abortion. I’ll be voting for Fetterman. | Letter
Thanks to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for clarification of his stance on abortion issues during his debate with Democratic candidate John Fetterman. He thinks women must now include involvement of local politicians in addition to conferring with their physicians on personal health issues connected with abortion.
What did we learn from the battle to defeat the PennEast Pipeline? | Opinion
As local environmental challenges are always on the horizon, it’s important to examine how New Jersey homeowners defeated the PennEast Pipeline. Notably, the PennEast Pipeline Company made the decision to stop developing a proposed 116-mile natural gas pipeline from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, to Mercer County, New Jersey, despite its earlier U.S. Supreme Court victory.
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Many issues drawing people to polls in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, election polling places will be open in Pennsylvania, and mail-in ballots will start to be counted at the Monroe County Administrative building in Stroudsburg. Kelly Apgar of Stroudsburg plans to cast her ballot in person. She's voting because she wants overall change. "I think...
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
A different approach to cleaner school buses could save Bethlehem Area tax dollars | Letter
Replacing dirty diesel school buses with cleaner alternatives, to which the Bethlehem Area School District is striving, has entered the mainstream due to passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the resultant U.S. EPA Clean School Bus Program. The premise is admirable — kids should be at school and not at home battling breathing problems caused by dirty air.
Thousands of mail ballots in Philadelphia are missing signatures, dates and may not be counted
Thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots in Philadelphia are at risk of not being counted because they are missing dates or signatures. The City Commissioners posted lists of the names of voters whose ballots are missing critical information.
Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
