Guest column was partisan political hit piece on me. Here’s what it left out. | Boscola

Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) tells Andrea Mitchell he’s “worried” about voter turnout in Philadelphia. “That's a problem that goes back a few election cycles, and when you talk to the people who are really connected to those neighborhoods and working on the ground level for many years, they've been saying that they don't believe our party has invested quite enough in helping them turn out the vote on Election Day.”Nov. 7, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO