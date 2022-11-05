ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis

Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City late Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been released...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct has a secret recipe

ST. LOUIS — You want windows built for St. Louis weather, so why not choose a local company that knows it well. STL Windows Direct understands that people in St. Louis don’t need to use the same kind of window that someone in Arizona or Florida might use. You need a window that is going to perform in all four climates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
People

Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'

Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
SAINT CLAIR, MO

