15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Expect winter-like temperatures near St. Louis by Friday
Enjoy the next two days because a strong cold front from the west will be moving in late Thursday night.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm temps this week, eclipse update
Average temperatures will last for a few days in St. Louis. It has been a warm November.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm & Breezy Sunday
Today will be warm with highs landing near 70 degrees. It will be breezy today, tonight and tomorrow with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: Beautiful weather won't last long in St. Louis
Temperatures in the 70s will come to an end this week. Highs in the weekend will struggle to get to the 40s.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Above-average temperatures through Thursday
Temperatures plummet at the end of the week into the weekend. Gusty winds Friday into Saturday will deliver that cold air to St. Louis area.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Wind dies down
Cool tonight as the wind dies down in the St. Louis area. Warmer weather is ahead.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
feastmagazine.com
Here’s where you can order carryout or dine-in on Thanksgiving in St. Louis
Where else can you find candied bacon slices and white oak-smoked brisket? In true BEAST fashion, both hickory-smoked turkey and bone-in Compart Durac ham are available for preorder from the restaurant’s holiday store as well. Pair your meat choice with stuffing, turkey gravy, green beans or gooey butter cake crème brûlée. Preorders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City late Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been released...
KSDK
Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct has a secret recipe
ST. LOUIS — You want windows built for St. Louis weather, so why not choose a local company that knows it well. STL Windows Direct understands that people in St. Louis don’t need to use the same kind of window that someone in Arizona or Florida might use. You need a window that is going to perform in all four climates.
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
KSDK
DEA St. Louis breaks fentanyl seizure record
The DEA St. Louis division has broken its record for the amount of fentanyl seized this year. More than 600 pounds have been taken off the streets.
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
KSDK
Apartment fire near O'Fallon Park leaves 3 injured
There is no word yet on the condition of those injured. Firefighters are still working to find the cause of the fire.
