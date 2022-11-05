BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City police department has released the names of those involved in a two-vehicle collision that killed three people and critically injured another person on October 27. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said witnesses indicated a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center median of the Bullhead Parkway, colliding with an oncoming Chrysler Pacifica at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO