If food isn't prepared in a health inspected kitchen, she should not be feeding the public! Maybe her kitchen is filthy? What if food isn't kept at proper temperatures? What if she's a crazy cat lady and cats are walking all over her kitchen? Some laws are certainly necessary to prevent illness.
She broke the city law, intentions were fine but actions wrong, laws are there to obey, not break. She knew she was breaking city law, an did it anyway. Sorry she is guilty an so being must pay the price, or move an do what she wants.
I understand all the comments here. have no disagreement here. my only question is...would ANY of you help feed the homeless people? your kitchen may be spotless, no contaminated food, etc. but would you help a homeless person out? I was homeless before. I watched how people treated me. I did no drugs, no drinking. just lost my job, and in return, had no money for rent. I didn't even "look" homeless. when people found out I was homeless, their attitude changed. people don't understand in this country, ANYTHING can happen in a blink of an eye, and you may become homeless. people need to stop judging people out there. I get it... alot of homeless are drug addicts and drunks. but there ARE few people out there who are just down on their luck. I know how it is on both sides of life. if you become homeless, you want people treating you with help, or disgust?
Comments / 12