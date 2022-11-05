Read full article on original website
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
State Police Calls: No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Homeless Camp Cleanup Set for Thursday
The City of Bradford Police are looking for volunteers to help clean up the former homeless camp. Police are forming a clean-up detail for the former camp located along the Elm Street exit off Route 219 Wednesday morning. PennDOT and the Department of Public Works will be providing equipment to help with the clean-up effort.
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1
Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle; Airlifted to Medical Facility with Head Injuries
LINESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old man was airlifted to a medical facility after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Linesville on Monday afternoon. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened at 4:49 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Penn Street in...
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
Bradford Chamber Starts Homeless Task Force
The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce is starting a Homeless Task Force. The chamber will facilitate a group of community stakeholders to come together and explore a multi-system approach to combat this issue. The chamber will also be sending an electronic survey out to its members asking our businesses more...
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
PHOTOS: Crews fight early morning house fire in Jefferson County
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews were quick to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Punxsutawney. Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, along with other crews were able to put out and limited fire in a home along Clark Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire was limited to […]
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie
Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
