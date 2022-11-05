Saturday Forecast: Heading toward mild temperatures

Get ready to set the clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep! We set out clocks back tonight at 2 AM. Meanwhile, the weather should remain mostly quiet through the night. Temperatures will be mild for sunrise at 6:40 AM, temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

There will be a few isolated showers across the area on Sunday. The temperature will be warm again, highs will be around the upper 80s.

We are closely monitoring the tropics for an area that could bring us breezy and rainy conditions this week.