Read full article on original website
Related
Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids.
aarp.org
How Much Cheaper Are Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids?
Here is what you can expect as hearing aids come down in price and become more widely accessible.
CNET
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: What's Available and Where to Buy
It's official -- audiologists and established technology companies have teamed up. The market has opened, and hearing aids have become more accessible to the public. You no longer need to see a health practitioner to get hearing aids for age-related hearing loss, making hearing aids less expensive for the masses.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
CNET
Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high
A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Rutgers study: Why are babies dying within 1 week of birth?
Infants who die during the first week of life should not simply be grouped in with infants who die in the first month, according to research out of Rutgers University. Researchers found that determining a cause for sudden deaths that occur within one week of birth appears to be more difficult than determining a cause for sudden infant deaths that occur later on.
Prevention
Can Picking Your Nose Really Cause Dementia? What to Know About the Trending Study
Dementia is a terrifying illness that impacts more than 20% of American adults between the ages of 85 to 89. There’s a lot doctors don’t understand about dementia and why people develop it, but one study has a theory: Dementia could be linked to nose-picking. Sort of. The...
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
EverydayHealth.com
Clarks Shoes Recalled Over High Levels of Toxic Chemicals
Clarks is recalling a total of eight styles of its women’s shoes because some sample testing of these items revealed excess levels of hazardous chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, according to a press release issued by the British shoe manufacturer on Thursday. The chemicals, which are found in certain azo...
Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study
A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.
Age-related macular degeneration affects 20 million U.S. adults, study estimates
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- More than 18 million adults ages 40 and older in the United States are living with early-stage, age-related macular degeneration -- higher than previous estimates, a new study says. Researchers said another 1.5 million adult Americans are in the late stages of the incurable eye disease,...
EverydayHealth.com
Top COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed, Study Finds
For almost three years, the world has seen the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic evolve into many variants, while vaccination and prior infection have altered our experiences with the disease. Over time the top COVID-19 symptoms have changed as well. As of October 20, the UK-based Zoe Health Study (formerly...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Use Pay Transparency to Negotiate a Better Salary
An increasing number of states are requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. Job seekers can use salary information as a starting point to ask the right questions, which can help them get to the top of the pay range. Knowing the salary range can also help job...
studyfinds.org
E-cigarettes are getting kids as young as 11 years-old addicted to nicotine, study says
BOSTON — E-cigarettes are getting young children hooked on nicotine. According to new research, some adolescents who vape are as young as 11. Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital for Children say these devices are more addictive than real cigarettes, with some school-age users vaping within five minutes of getting up in the morning.
Comments / 0