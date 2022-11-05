Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Sportsnaut
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball cruises over Stonehill in season-opener despite injury to Jordan Hawkins
HARTFORD — Adama Sanogo was back to his dominant self, virtually unstoppable inside. But otherwise, the UConn men's basketball team had a very different look in its season-opener Monday night. A host of Husky newcomers made their respective debuts at XL Center, and most provided good first impressions in...
Sportsnaut
Report: Hartford coach resigns day before season opener
Hartford coach John Gallagher sent his letter of resignation to the university’s president Monday, the Hartford Courant reported, just one
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
Daily Collegian
Chaos ensues on opening night, but Ber’Nyah Mayo remains calm
It may not have been Ber’Nyah Mayo’s best game; scoring wise the junior point guard only had six. However, in an opening night contest where first game jitters spurts of chaotic offense and leisurely defense ensued, Mayo’s calmness remained. While Sam Breen quietly neared a career high...
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
Boys Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Five WMass team advance & more
No. 27 Chicopee Comp at No. 6 Melrose, 5 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
Sarat Lincoln in Agawam celebrates centennial with gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield
AGAWAM – The Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club received a $5,000 donation from the Sarat Lincoln dealership in Agawam recently as part of the Lincoln Centennial Celebration. On hand to help present the check was Lincoln regional manager Ken Karwowski from New Jersey along with John “Jack” Sarat,...
Hunter charged for baiting deer, bear before hunting season
Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s
WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
