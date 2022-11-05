ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

sheltonherald.com

UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know

2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
EASTON, MA
Daily Collegian

Chaos ensues on opening night, but Ber’Nyah Mayo remains calm

It may not have been Ber’Nyah Mayo’s best game; scoring wise the junior point guard only had six. However, in an opening night contest where first game jitters spurts of chaotic offense and leisurely defense ensued, Mayo’s calmness remained. While Sam Breen quietly neared a career high...
AMHERST, MA
sheltonherald.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data. All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s

WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say

Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

