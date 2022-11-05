ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSET

Woman shot on Grove Street in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A woman was shot on Grove Street Monday night, police said. Authorities said that she has non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to the hospital. They said a car was hit and a couple of unoccupied houses were as well. A man who lives in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Albemarle County man pleads guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An Albemarle County man pled guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'Rights of the people:' Lynchburg voters head to the polls

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are planning on hitting the polls throughout the day today, there are a few things you should keep in mind. When you get to the polls, you'll need to have your ID ready. The Lynchburg Registrar's Office says it will also accept a...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy