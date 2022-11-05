Read full article on original website
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
Suspect Wanted: Shots fired in Downtown Salem leads to chase, 3 officers injured in crash
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots were fired in Downtown Salem on Monday night leading to a police chase and multiple officers injured. Detectives are currently investigating after shots were fired in the 200 block of East Main Street at...
Woman shot on Grove Street in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A woman was shot on Grove Street Monday night, police said. Authorities said that she has non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to the hospital. They said a car was hit and a couple of unoccupied houses were as well. A man who lives in...
Homicide investigation underway after victim dies from injuries following Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from their injuries early Monday morning. On Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW.
'I'm terrified:' Man shot in the leg, home hit by gunfire on Pierce Street overnight: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg following an incident on Pierce Street overnight, LPD said. On Saturday, at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene.
Albemarle County man pleads guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An Albemarle County man pled guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice...
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
Powerball Jackpot climbs again to $1.9B, Ticket sold at Quik-e in Amherst worth $50,000
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There has got to be a winner soon, right? Not so fast, the Virginia Lottery says. The Saturday night Powerball drawing did not pinpoint a jackpot winner, so the total surged once again ahead of Monday's drawing. The jackpot now stands at a world-record...
LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
This is more than just a game for The 'Senior Putters League' of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Stop in at the Putt Putt on Timberlake Road on Monday Mornings and you'll find the veterans of the course. This group of dedicated seniors has been meeting here most Mondays since March. They rarely miss one. Not just this year - but for over...
Culler Beauty Foundation Self Adjusts to Match Skin Tone
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Culler Beauty foundation is designed to adjust to your skin tone as you apply it. It also has SPF 50 built in to protect you from the sun. Emily finds out how this works and how to choose the best color for you!
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
'Rights of the people:' Lynchburg voters head to the polls
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are planning on hitting the polls throughout the day today, there are a few things you should keep in mind. When you get to the polls, you'll need to have your ID ready. The Lynchburg Registrar's Office says it will also accept a...
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
